Portugal imposes overnight curfew on New Year's Eve

Reuters | Lisbon | Updated: 18-12-2020 02:04 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 02:03 IST
Representative Image

An overnight curfew from 11 p.m. will come into force in Portugal on New Year's Eve, Prime Minister Antonio Costa said on Thursday, as the country introduces measures to reduce the spread of the coronavirus during the usually busy night.

"We have to totally cut out on New Year celebrations," Costa told reporters after a video meeting with ministers, adding that people would not be allowed to leave their homes between 1 p.m. and 5 a.m. from Jan. 1 to Jan. 3.

