Left Menu
Development News Edition

Google says Australian law on paying for news is unworkable

It forces Google to pay to show links in an unprecedented intervention that would fundamentally break how search engines work, Silva said in a statement.If a platform and a news business couldnt agree on a price for news after three months of negotiations, a three-member arbitration panel would be appointed to make a binding decision for payment.

PTI | Canberra | Updated: 18-12-2020 11:28 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 11:28 IST
Google says Australian law on paying for news is unworkable

A Google executive said on Friday that a proposed Australian law to make digital platforms pay for news was unworkable and its proposed arbitration model was biased toward media businesses. Google Australia and New Zealand Managing Director Mel Silva made her first public comments on the details of the proposed legislation since it was introduced to Parliament last week.

The so-called News Media and Digital Platforms Mandatory Bargaining Code would force Google and Facebook to compensate Australian news media for the journalism that they link to. “It forces Google to pay to show links in an unprecedented intervention that would fundamentally break how search engines work,” Silva said in a statement.

If a platform and a news business couldn't agree on a price for news after three months of negotiations, a three-member arbitration panel would be appointed to make a binding decision for payment. Silva said “binding arbitration within the code could be a reasonable backstop — so long as the arbitration model is fair.” However, the proposed arbitration model was “skewed to the interests of one type of business only,” Silva said, referring to media.

Google said it had provided a better model with Google News Showcase. Google is paying participating publishers to provide paywalled content to News Showcase users through the model that it launched in October. “By imposing final-offer arbitration with biased criteria, it encourages publishers to go to arbitration rather than reaching an agreement,” Silva said of the government's model.

Swinburne University media lecturer Belinda Barnet said Google was pushing its own model because it wanted more power in negotiations than media businesses. “It's a cynical ploy by Google,” Barnet said. “They tried the misinformation campaign, that didn't work, and now they're saying: 'We can do it better. We're already doing it better.'” News Showcase “benefits the major players,” while the Australian government wanted payment for news to be “fair and across the board,” Barnet said.

Details of the draft legislation will be scrutinized by a Senate committee before lawmakers vote on it next year. Breaches of the code, such as failure to negotiate in good faith, would be punishable by a fine of 10 million Australian dollars ($7.4 million) or the equivalent of 10% of annual turnover in Australia.

TRENDING

Netflix releases pictures from the set of Sex Education Season 3

Hyun Bin's co-star reveals 'unexpected' thing about him that reminds us of CLOY

Chromecast with Google TV to get Apple TV app early next year

Entertainment News Roundup: Roku to carry AT&T’s HBO Max streaming service; British royals select happy family snapshots for their Christmas cards and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

SC issues show-cause notices to Kamra, Taneja in contempt cases

The Supreme Court issued show-cause notices to comedian Kunal Kamra and comic artist Rachita Taneja on Friday for their alleged scandalous tweets against the apex court. A bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, R S Reddy and M R Shah sought respo...

Trump stays on sidelines as vaccine injections begin

President Donald Trumps administration helped deliver vaccinations against the coronavirus earlier than even some in his administration thought possible, but the president has been largely absent from the effort to sell the American public ...

Gucci joins Alibaba's luxury e-commerce site to woo Chinese consumers

Fashion label Gucciwill open two flagship stores on Alibabas online luxury shopping platform, underscoring the importance of the Chinese market for high-end brands seeking to reverse a revenue slide due to the coronavirus pandemic. Gucci, t...

SC directs states to carry out fire safety audit of dedicated COVID-19 hospitals

The Supreme Court on Friday directed all the states to carry out fire safety audit of dedicated COVID-19 hospitals across the country to prevent fire incidents in medical institutions. The apex court also directed dedicated COVID-19 hospita...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020