Sailing-Sydney to Hobart organisers optimistic despite COVID-19 cluster

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 18-12-2020 14:17 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 13:56 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Organisers of the Sydney to Hobart yacht race are monitoring an outbreak of COVID-19 in Sydney and will put in place measures to ensure it can go ahead as scheduled this month, the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia (CYCA) said on Friday. Australian states and territories on Friday begun imposing border restrictions after 28 cases were detected from a cluster on Sydney's northern beaches, casting doubt over the Dec. 26-31 race.

"The CYCA will put in place all required measures to ensure a COVIDSafe Race. This may include last-minute changes to the shoreside aspect of the Race in Sydney and specifically on arrival in Hobart," organisers said in a statement. "As always the safety of our competitors, members, guests, volunteers and people remains our utmost priority... The club will follow all guidelines and regulations issued by the New South Wales or Tasmanian government."

The gruelling 630 nautical miles race has been held every year since its inception in 1945.

