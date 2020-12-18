One dead, four injured as container rams into tempo, rickshaw

One person was killed and four others were injured in a road accident that took place near Sakwar village in Maharashtra's Palghar district early on Friday, police said. The mishap occurred around 3 am, in which a container rammed into a tempo and an autorickshaw on the Mumbai- Ahmedabad highway, an official of Virar police station said.

''The tempo, which was loaded with bottles of packaged drinking water, was parked by the roadside when the container ran into it as well as an autorickshaw,'' he said. A 32-year-old man sitting in the tempo was killed on the spot and the four other occupants suffered injuries in the mishap.

''Due to the impact of the collision, the water bottles in the tempo were strewn all over the road,'' he said. The body of the deceased was sent to a government hospital for post-mortem and the injured were hospitalised, police said.

The occupants of the tempo hailed from Dombivali in the district, they said, adding that a probe into the incident was on..