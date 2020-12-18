Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ivory Coast issues domestic bonds worth $221 million

The auction includes 80 billion CFA francs in seven-year bonds at a 5.80% rate and a 40 billion CFA franc 10-year bond at 5.9%, said the lead manager from Sogebourse. The bonds, which will be sold in units of 10,000 CFA francs, are being marketed to investors across West Africa's CFA currency zone from Dec. 16 to Dec. 22, and will be sold on West Africa stock Exchange.

Reuters | Abidjan | Updated: 18-12-2020 17:23 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 17:23 IST
Ivory Coast issues domestic bonds worth $221 million

Ivory Coast has issued 120 billion CFA francs ($221 million) in bonds to finance its development, a lead manager told Reuters on Friday. The auction includes 80 billion CFA francs in seven-year bonds at a 5.80% rate and a 40 billion CFA franc 10-year bond at 5.9%, said the lead manager from Sogebourse.

The bonds, which will be sold in units of 10,000 CFA francs, are being marketed to investors across West Africa's CFA currency zone from Dec. 16 to Dec. 22, and will be sold on West Africa stock Exchange. Ivory Coast, Francophone West Africa's largest economy and the world's biggest cocoa producer, recently tapped international bond markets and raised 1 billion euros in an issue that was five times oversubscribed. ($1 = 542.0800 CFA francs)

TRENDING

Netflix releases pictures from the set of Sex Education Season 3

Hyun Bin's co-star reveals 'unexpected' thing about him that reminds us of CLOY

Chromecast with Google TV to get Apple TV app early next year

Entertainment News Roundup: Roku to carry AT&T’s HBO Max streaming service; British royals select happy family snapshots for their Christmas cards and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Half of Belgium's COVID-19 deaths in rest homes

More than 10,000 elderly people living in Belgian rest homes have died from COVID-19 since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Yves Van Laethem, a spokesman at Belgiums coronavirus crisis center, told a news conference on Friday that the...

Borosil Renewables raises Rs 200 cr through QIP

Solar glass maker Borosil Renewables on Friday said it has raised Rs 200 crore by issuing 1.58 crore shares through qualified institutional placement. The issue opened on December 14, 2020, and closed on December 17, the company added.Boros...

ValueLabs wins IBSI Global Fintech Innovation Award

HYDERABAD, India, Dec. 18, 2020 PRNewswire -- ValueLabs, a global technology services provider, won the IBSI Global Fintech Innovation Award for the Best Original Adoptable Concept in Compliance RegTech. It was for the Enterprise Customer...

Many use cases for 5G; RoW, industry's financial health key issues to be overcome: Deloitte India

A slew of relevant use cases exist for 5G going mainstream but Right of Way RoW, lack of uniform policy framework and industrys financial health are some of the key challenges that need to be overcome for realising the full potential, accor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020