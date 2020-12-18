Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 1900 hours: DEL41 BIZ-LD STOCKS Sensex, Nifty make new highs as FIIs maintain buying spree; log weekly gains Mumbai: Markets darted up to fresh peaks on Friday, capping off a stellar week where equity benchmarks closed at record highs every session on unabated foreign fund inflows. DEL54 BIZ-FOREX-RESERVES Forex reserves down by USD 778 mn to USD 578.568 bn Mumbai: The country's foreign exchange reserves declined by USD 778 million to USD 578.568 billion in the week to December 11, RBI data showed on Friday. DEL45 BIZ-LD-RUPEE Rupee rises by 3 paise to 73.56 on forex inflows, weak dollar Mumbai: The rupee appreciated by 3 paise to close at 73.56 against the US dollar on Friday amid sustained foreign fund inflows and positive domestic equities.

DCM39 BIZ-INFLATION-NOMURA Retail inflation has peaked in Oct; RBI unlikely to cut rates in 2021 coz of sticky core: Report Mumbai: Retail inflation has peaked in the country but is unlikely to come down enough for the Reserve Bank to make rate cuts in the whole of 2021, Japanese brokerage Nomura said on Friday. DCM37 BIZ-RBI-CENTRAL BOARD RBI Board reviews prevailing economic situation Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said its Central Board on Friday reviewed the current economic situation in the backdrop of global and domestic challenges DCM32 BIZ-LD RELIANCE-GAS Reliance, BP start gas production from Asia's deepest project New Delhi: Reliance Industries and its partner BP plc of the UK on Friday announced the commencement of natural gas production from Asia's deepest project, ‎putting the second wave of discoveries in the KG-D6 block onstream.

DCM23 BIZ-INFLATION-AGRI-LABOURERS Retail inflation for agricultural labourers eases to 6 pc in Nov; down to 5.86 pc for rural workers New Delhi: Retail inflation for farm labour and rural workers eased to 6 per cent and 5.86 per cent, respectively, in November, mainly due to lower prices of food items. DCM24 BIZ-BANK CREDIT-RBI Bank credit grows by 5.73%, deposits by 11.34% Mumbai: Bank credit grew by 5.73 per cent to Rs 105.04 lakh crore while deposits increased by 11.34 per cent to Rs 145.92 lakh crore in the fortnight ended December 4, the RBI data showed. DCM16 BIZ-SUGAR-GOYAL Govt rules out cut in cane prices; asks sugar mills to be efficient, profitable New Delhi: Food Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said the government cannot reduce the FRP, the minimum price at which sugar mills buy cane from farmers, and asked the industry to be efficient, profitable and diversify product portfolio with less dependency on the central subsidy.

DCM8 BIZ-TWITTER-VERIFICATION Twitter to relaunch verification policy from Jan 20 New Delhi: Twitter on Friday said it will relaunch its account verification process from January 20, whereby active and authentic user accounts can sport the ''blue verified badge''. DEL35 BIZ-GOLD-PRICE Gold rises marginally, silver down by Rs 259 New Delhi: Gold prices rose marginally by Rs 21 to Rs 49,644 per 10 gram in the national capital on Friday, reflecting overnight gains in the international market, according to HDFC Securities.

