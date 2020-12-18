Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sebi gives certain relaxations to NRIs on holding depository receipts

NRIs can now hold DRs issued by the company under the employee stock option schemes, bonus issue and rights issue, the regulator said.In October 2019, the Securities and Exchange Board of India Sebi barred NRIs from buying DRs issued by India-listed companies.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-12-2020 19:47 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 19:47 IST
Sebi gives certain relaxations to NRIs on holding depository receipts
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Markets regulator Sebi on Friday gave certain relaxations to non-resident Indians in respect of holding of depository receipts (DRs) issued by India-listed companies. NRIs can now hold DRs issued by the company under the employee stock option schemes, bonus issue and rights issue, the regulator said.

In October 2019, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) barred NRIs from buying DRs issued by India-listed companies. This restriction will not apply in the case of issue of DRs to NRIs, pursuant to share-based employee benefit schemes that are implemented by a company in terms of Sebi (Share Based Employee Benefits) rules, the regulator said in a circular on Friday.

In addition, the restriction would also not apply in the case of issue of DRs by the company to NRIs following a bonus issue or a rights issue, it added. ''Except as permitted under the provisos above, NRIs shall neither subscribe to any further issue of DRs nor make any further acquisition of DRs (including of DRs issued prior to October 10, 2019),'' Sebi clarified.

It further said the onus of identification of NRI holders, who are issued DRs in terms employee benefit scheme, would lie with the listed company. The company would provide the information of such NRI DR holders to the designated depository for the purpose of monitoring of limits, Sebi said.

Depository receipt is a foreign currency-denominated instrument, listed on an international exchange, issued by a foreign depository to a domestic custodian and includes global depository receipts (GDRs). ''The recent circular of Sebi providing clarification on the framework for issuance of DRs provides a breather for companies exploring listing/listed in overseas exchanges and compensating their employees with ESOPS or announcing bonus/rights to existing shareholders,'' said Divam Sharma, co-founder at Green Portfolio, a Sebi-registered portfolio management services firm.

Considering that many shareholders of these companies remain resident Indians or NRIs, this clarification gives them access to the DR route for being compensated as an employee or early investor with the company, he added..

TRENDING

Netflix releases pictures from the set of Sex Education Season 3

Hyun Bin's co-star reveals 'unexpected' thing about him that reminds us of CLOY

Chromecast with Google TV to get Apple TV app early next year

Entertainment News Roundup: Roku to carry AT&T’s HBO Max streaming service; British royals select happy family snapshots for their Christmas cards and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Suspected foreign fighter extradited to Denmark from Turkey

A court in Denmark on Friday ordered a Danish national facing terror charges on suspicion of having fought alongside the Islamic State group in Syria held in pre-trial custody until January 6. The 32-year-old man was arrested Thursday when ...

J-K: Final phase of DDC polls on Saturday; voting to be held in 28 constituencies

The staggered voting for the maiden District Development Council DDC elections in Jammu and Kashmir will conclude on Saturday as 28 constituencies are set to go for polling in the eighth and final phase. Voting will also be held for 369 vac...

On eve of Sonia's meeting with 'letter writers', Cong asserts Rahul best suited to lead party

Ahead of a crucial meeting of Sonia Gandhi with a section of senior leaders who had written to her in August demanding an overhaul of the organisation, the Congress on Friday downplayed any internal dissensions and said Rahul Gandhi was the...

Another jolt to TMC, MLA Silbhadra Dutta tenders his resignation

In another jolt to Trinamool Congress TMC ahead of forthcoming West Bengal Legislative assembly polls, Silbhadra Dutta, MLA from Barrackpore, formally tendered his resignation to Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee on Friday. Speaking to ANI, Dut...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020