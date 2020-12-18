Left Menu
Development News Edition

DGGI Nagpur busts fake GST invoice racket, arrests 4 persons

It was observed that these taxpayers had undertaken fake transactions valued at Rs 621.60 crore only on paper and had cumulatively availed and passed on fraudulent ITC of Rs 31.08 crore on fake invoices without receipt or supply of any goods or services, it said.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 18-12-2020 19:59 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 19:58 IST
DGGI Nagpur busts fake GST invoice racket, arrests 4 persons
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) said it has busted fraudulent transactions of Rs 621.60 crore, including fake input tax credit (ITC) of Rs 31.08 crore on fake invoices and arrested proprietors from Yavatmal district of Maharashtra on Friday. A release by DGGI Nagpur zonal unit said on the basis of specific information regarding the operation of a massive fake invoice racket, simultaneous searches were conducted by the DGGI officers at a number of places in Yavatmal district.

It further informed that during investigations and on interrogation of the authorized persons, it was revealed that four taxpayers based in Yavatmal district were involved in the issuance of fake invoices and availment of fraudulent ITC, without the supply of any goods or services. These taxpayers had declared themselves as commission agents and the suspicion regarding their activities arose because these taxpayers were showing huge transactions on paper while working on commission basis even though they were located in a remote area of Maharashtra with no major industrial hubs in their vicinity and with very poor rail/road connectivity.

''The declared places of business of these taxpayers were all found to be residential premises with no business activities and deceptive documents were found to have been uploaded on GSTN as proofs of addresses. ''It was observed that these taxpayers had undertaken fake transactions valued at Rs 621.60 crore only on paper and had cumulatively availed and passed on fraudulent ITC of Rs 31.08 crore on fake invoices without receipt or supply of any goods or services,'' it said. It further informed that all four proprietors have been arrested on Friday and their interrogation is expected to give further clues regarding the fake operations.

TRENDING

Netflix releases pictures from the set of Sex Education Season 3

Hyun Bin's co-star reveals 'unexpected' thing about him that reminds us of CLOY

Chromecast with Google TV to get Apple TV app early next year

Entertainment News Roundup: Roku to carry AT&T’s HBO Max streaming service; British royals select happy family snapshots for their Christmas cards and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Supreme Court throws out challenge to Trump census immigrant plan

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday threw out a lawsuit seeking to block President Donald Trumps plan to exclude immigrants living in the United States illegally from the population count used to allocate congressional districts to states. The...

Senior China diplomat urges U.S. to stop 'arbitrary suppression' of Chinese companies

The United States should choose dialogue and consultation with China instead of pursuing unacceptable unilateral sanctions against Chinese companies, Chinas State Councillor and foreign minister Wang Yi said on Friday. Washington is adding ...

Suspected foreign fighter extradited to Denmark from Turkey

A court in Denmark on Friday ordered a Danish national facing terror charges on suspicion of having fought alongside the Islamic State group in Syria held in pre-trial custody until January 6. The 32-year-old man was arrested Thursday when ...

J-K: Final phase of DDC polls on Saturday; voting to be held in 28 constituencies

The staggered voting for the maiden District Development Council DDC elections in Jammu and Kashmir will conclude on Saturday as 28 constituencies are set to go for polling in the eighth and final phase. Voting will also be held for 369 vac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020