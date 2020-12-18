Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gujarat focussing on Industry 4.0, innovation-driven ecosystem: Rupani

He said the state has taken major steps to promote development and generate employment, besides having value addition in different sectors.Gujarat has been focussing on Industry 4.0, its research and also innovation-driven ecosystem, Rupani added. Rupani said that for the past few years, investors from many countries, particularly the US, Japan, Singapore, the Netherlands, Germany, South Korea and France, have invested in the state.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2020 21:40 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 21:40 IST
Gujarat focussing on Industry 4.0, innovation-driven ecosystem: Rupani

Gujarat has been focussing on Industry 4.0 and also on an innovation-driven ecosystem, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said on Friday. Addressing a webinar organised by the Assocham, Rupani said the state's new industrial policy and the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative will help give pace to the state economy.

Gujarat is committed to a stable social and political environment, he said adding that the state government has taken a series of business-friendly steps to create a conducive environment for investors. He said the state has taken major steps to promote development and generate employment, besides having value addition in different sectors.

''Gujarat has been focussing on Industry 4.0, its research and also innovation-driven ecosystem,'' Rupani added. Rupani said that when the global economy showed a decline by 2-4 per cent, Gujarat grew at over 10 per cent.

He said that last year, Gujarat has posted a growth of 13 per cent. The state has the lowest unemployment rate in the country, he said citing the National Statistical Office's survey report. Currently, the unemployment rate is 3.4 per cent, he said. Rupani said that for the past few years, investors from many countries, particularly the US, Japan, Singapore, the Netherlands, Germany, South Korea and France, have invested in the state. Gujarat also has bagged 33 per cent of the total foreign direct investment, he noted.

He said that of the Fortune 500 companies, over 100 companies have their presence in Gujarat..

TRENDING

Netflix releases pictures from the set of Sex Education Season 3

Hyun Bin's co-star reveals 'unexpected' thing about him that reminds us of CLOY

Chromecast with Google TV to get Apple TV app early next year

Entertainment News Roundup: Roku to carry AT&T’s HBO Max streaming service; British royals select happy family snapshots for their Christmas cards and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Over 1.1 million ballots cast in early voting for Georgia U.S. Senate runoffs

More than 1.1 million Georgians have voted in twin U.S. Senate runoff elections that will determine which party controls that chamber of Congress, and with it the fate of much of Democratic President-elect Joe Bidens agenda, state data show...

Expedite implementation of welfare schemes for Dalits, Adivasis: Cong to Maharashtra govt

The Congress on Friday said it has asked the Maharashtra government to expedite the implementation of various welfare schemes for Dalits, Adivasis and disadvantaged sections, and to enact laws to ensure that the budget for their welfare doe...

Macron says he's doing fine after catching COVID-19, working at slower pace

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday he was doing fine a day after testing positive for COVID-19, but was working at a slower pace while he convalesced.Macron said he would stay focused on Frances response to the coronavirus pand...

Infosys divests part of its stake in Whoop for USD 10 mn

IT services major Infosys on Friday said it has divested one-third of its holding in US-based Whoop for about USD 10 million about Rs 73.5 croreIn 2015, Infosys had announced making a USD 3 million investment in US-based wearable device sta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020