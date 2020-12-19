Left Menu
Development News Edition

FIEO suggests double tax deduction scheme, export development fund to FM

The other recommendations include extending tax deduction on product development, providing deemed export status to Indian industry under the global bidding of procurement, ECGC coverage to the Banks for export finance, and higher budget allocation to the Department of Commerce.Federation of Indian Export Organisations FIEO President Sharad Kumar Saraf suggested these steps during the pre-Budget consultation meeting with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2020 17:14 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 17:08 IST
FIEO suggests double tax deduction scheme, export development fund to FM
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@ShekharGupta)

Exporters' body FIEO on Saturday suggested a host of steps such as bringing a double tax deduction scheme and setting up of an export development fund to the finance ministry with a view to boosting outbound shipments. The other recommendations include extending tax deduction on product development, providing deemed export status to Indian industry under the global bidding of procurement, ECGC coverage to the Banks for export finance, and higher budget allocation to the Department of Commerce.

Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) President Sharad Kumar Saraf suggested these steps during the pre-Budget consultation meeting with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. He recommended introducing a ''Double Tax Deduction Scheme'' which can allow exporters to deduct against their taxable income. ''A ceiling of USD 5,00,000 may be put under the scheme so that the investment and tax deduction are limited,'' he said in a statement.

He added that the marketing support under the Market Access Initiative of the Ministry of Commerce is ''very'' small and there is a need to create an Export Development Fund with a corpus of 0.5 percent of the country's exports for helping the MSME. He also said that Indian companies winning contracts under global tender may be accorded deemed exports status since they substitute direct import which would have taken place if the contract had been won by a foreign supplier.

''Deemed export status would enhance the competitiveness of Indian industry vis-à-vis foreign suppliers as the former would enjoy certain tax-related benefits,'' Saraf said. The government may consider introducing a scheme in line with Sabka Vishwas (Legacy Dispute Resolution) Scheme, 2019 to resolve all disputes relating to customs and DGFT (Directorate General of Foreign Trade).

''There are a large number of cases of exporters pending settlement with customs and DGFT... The waiver of interest and penalty and maybe the duty liability will help the industries which are passing through a rough patch due to lack of demand both domestically and globally,'' he said.

TRENDING

Haikyuu!! Season 5 can possibly be out in summer 2021, what more we know

One Piece Chapter 999 spoilers: Title revealed, flashback about Ace, release set on Dec 20

Unilever to resume advertising on Facebook, Twitter in U.S.

Ericsson, Swisscom pave way for 5G SA commercialization in Europe

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ind vs Aus: One of those days where everything came off, says Cummins

Australia fast bowler Pat Cummins, who drew the first blood on the third afternoon of the pink-ball Test, feels everything went according to plan for the hosts on Saturday. Cummins laid the foundation stone for Indias horrific batting colla...

Nine people killed in hospital fire in southeast Turkey

Nine people were killed in a fire which broke out in a private hospitals COVID-19 intensive care unit in the southeastern Turkish province of Gaziantep, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Saturday.The fire was caused by the explosion of...

East Bengal, Kerala eye first win in clash of ISL strugglers

Still winless after five matches, laggards SC East Bengal and Kerala Blasters would look to secure their maiden win of the ongoing Indian Super League season when they face each other at the GMC Stadium, here on Sunday. While East Bengal ar...

Is there any possibility for Teen Titans Season 6? What we know so far

Teen Titans enthusiasts have not yet given up their hope for Season 6. Chances of its making seem to be quite less. Season 5 premiered on September 24, 2005 and dropped its finale on January 16, 2006.Why do Teen Titans followers still crave...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020