Left Menu
Development News Edition

We need a 2nd declaration on WTO's TRIPs, public health: CUTS International

It is a multilateral agreement on intellectual property rights such as copyright, industrial designs, patents and protection of undisclosed information or trade secrets.It said that the WTO Doha Declaration on TRIPS and public health, 2001 was drafted and successfully advocated by the civil society to allow access to low cost AIDS drugs.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2020 17:41 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 17:36 IST
We need a 2nd declaration on WTO's TRIPs, public health: CUTS International
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The global civil society should take lead in pressing for a second version of the Doha Declaration on WTO's agreement on intellectual property and public health to deal with crisis situations, research firm CUTS International said on Saturday. The WTO's (World Trade Organisation) Agreement on Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights or TRIPS Agreement came into effect in January 1995. It is a multilateral agreement on intellectual property rights such as copyright, industrial designs, patents, and protection of undisclosed information or trade secrets.

It said that the WTO Doha Declaration on TRIPS and public health, 2001 was drafted and successfully advocated by the civil society to allow access to low-cost AIDS drugs. COVID-19 pandemic too is another public health issue and therefore there is an imperative to allow affordable access to vaccines, and curative medicines and devices to cope with the pandemic, it added.

''The global civil society should take lead in pressing for a second version of the Doha Declaration on TRIPs and Public Health in order to deal with the emergency,'' it said.

TRENDING

Haikyuu!! Season 5 can possibly be out in summer 2021, what more we know

One Piece Chapter 999 spoilers: Title revealed, flashback about Ace, release set on Dec 20

Unilever to resume advertising on Facebook, Twitter in U.S.

Ericsson, Swisscom pave way for 5G SA commercialization in Europe

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ind vs Aus: One of those days where everything came off, says Cummins

Australia fast bowler Pat Cummins, who drew the first blood on the third afternoon of the pink-ball Test, feels everything went according to plan for the hosts on Saturday. Cummins laid the foundation stone for Indias horrific batting colla...

Nine people killed in hospital fire in southeast Turkey

Nine people were killed in a fire which broke out in a private hospitals COVID-19 intensive care unit in the southeastern Turkish province of Gaziantep, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Saturday.The fire was caused by the explosion of...

East Bengal, Kerala eye first win in clash of ISL strugglers

Still winless after five matches, laggards SC East Bengal and Kerala Blasters would look to secure their maiden win of the ongoing Indian Super League season when they face each other at the GMC Stadium, here on Sunday. While East Bengal ar...

Is there any possibility for Teen Titans Season 6? What we know so far

Teen Titans enthusiasts have not yet given up their hope for Season 6. Chances of its making seem to be quite less. Season 5 premiered on September 24, 2005 and dropped its finale on January 16, 2006.Why do Teen Titans followers still crave...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020