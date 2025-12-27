Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir Police's Strategic Mock Drill to Counter Suicide Attacks

Jammu and Kashmir Police conducted a mock drill in Kathua district to prepare for potential suicide attacks by terrorists. The exercise was designed to test operational readiness and improve response to threats. Personnel were briefed on tactics, heavy firepower, and maintaining alertness to ensure security against hostile activities.

On Saturday, the Jammu and Kashmir Police executed a mock drill aimed at countering potential 'fidayeen' or suicide attacks by terrorists in Kathua district, officials reported. The drill, overseen by Kathua Senior Superintendent of Police Mohita Sharma, took place at Rajbagh and Hiranagar police stations and seven border posts along the international frontier.

The exercise focused on assessing operational preparedness and enhancing the agility and response of police personnel to terrorist threats. Officers were educated on tactics emphasizing the importance of maintaining dominance from elevated positions, employing significant firepower, and utilizing red alarm systems.

Authorities have issued directives for constant vigilance, ensuring that personnel remain ready with arms and ammunitions to quickly engage any adversary. The police have reaffirmed their commitment to counter any hostile acts from Pakistan, prioritizing the safety and security of the populace.

