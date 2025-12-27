Rural Development Minister Refutes Congress Claims on Employment Act
Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan criticized Congress's claims about the VB-G RAM G Act, stating these are baseless. The minister emphasized the government's commitment to rural development, workers' rights, and transparent employment under this new Act, maintaining that the initiative aligns with Gandhian principles.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2025 21:48 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 21:48 IST
- Country:
- India
Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has sharply criticized the Congress party, accusing it of disseminating misleading information about the new VB-G RAM G Act, particularly concerning rural employment and workers' rights.
Chouhan stated that the government's initiative enhances rather than weakens these areas, ensuring transparent and effective implementation, which he claims is more aligned with the principles of Mahatma Gandhi.
He accused Congress of politicizing the issue for electoral gain, insisting that the act strengthens village and worker empowerment, aligning with Gandhian ideals.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rahul Gandhi Slams New Employment Act as 'Attack on States'
Demand for Transparency: PESA Rules in Spotlight in Jharkhand
West Bengal's Voter Roll Revision: Ensuring Accuracy and Transparency
Empowering Consumers: Arunachal's Commitment to Transparency
Madhya Pradesh: Revolutionizing Ration Distribution with Transparency and Technology