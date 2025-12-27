Rural Development Minister Refutes Congress Claims on Employment Act

Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has sharply criticized the Congress party, accusing it of disseminating misleading information about the new VB-G RAM G Act, particularly concerning rural employment and workers' rights.

Chouhan stated that the government's initiative enhances rather than weakens these areas, ensuring transparent and effective implementation, which he claims is more aligned with the principles of Mahatma Gandhi.

He accused Congress of politicizing the issue for electoral gain, insisting that the act strengthens village and worker empowerment, aligning with Gandhian ideals.

(With inputs from agencies.)