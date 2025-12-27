Left Menu

Rural Development Minister Refutes Congress Claims on Employment Act

Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan criticized Congress's claims about the VB-G RAM G Act, stating these are baseless. The minister emphasized the government's commitment to rural development, workers' rights, and transparent employment under this new Act, maintaining that the initiative aligns with Gandhian principles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2025 21:48 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 21:48 IST
Rural Development Minister Refutes Congress Claims on Employment Act
  • Country:
  • India

Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has sharply criticized the Congress party, accusing it of disseminating misleading information about the new VB-G RAM G Act, particularly concerning rural employment and workers' rights.

Chouhan stated that the government's initiative enhances rather than weakens these areas, ensuring transparent and effective implementation, which he claims is more aligned with the principles of Mahatma Gandhi.

He accused Congress of politicizing the issue for electoral gain, insisting that the act strengthens village and worker empowerment, aligning with Gandhian ideals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Review High Court's Suspension of Kuldeep Singh Sengar's Life Sentence in Unnao Rape Case

Supreme Court to Review High Court's Suspension of Kuldeep Singh Sengar's Li...

 India
2
Canada Boosts Ukraine Aid with $2.5 Billion Commitment

Canada Boosts Ukraine Aid with $2.5 Billion Commitment

 Global
3
Putin's Strategic Command Visit: Russian Advances in Ukraine

Putin's Strategic Command Visit: Russian Advances in Ukraine

 Russia
4
Justice for Hindus: Rally in London Highlights Crisis in Bangladesh

Justice for Hindus: Rally in London Highlights Crisis in Bangladesh

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025