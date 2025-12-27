Left Menu

Foggy Skies Disrupt IndiGo's Flight Schedules

IndiGo has cancelled 57 flights on Saturday due to bad weather conditions affecting various airports. The airline has further cancelled 13 flights for Sunday, primarily for weather forecasts. DGCA's fog window requires airlines to roster pilots trained for low-visibility operations, causing operational challenges for IndiGo.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-12-2025 21:54 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 21:54 IST
  • Country:
  • India

IndiGo Airlines, a leading domestic carrier, has cancelled 57 flights across its network this Saturday, attributing the disruptions to poor weather conditions affecting multiple airports. The cancellations highlight the operational challenges airlines face during the winter season.

According to IndiGo's official website, 13 more flights are scheduled for cancellation on Sunday. While most are due to expected adverse weather, two cancellations are linked to operational reasons. The cancellations come amidst an already curtailed flight schedule mandated by aviation authorities.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has declared a fog period from December 10 to February 10, requiring airlines to employ pilots trained in operating under low-visibility and to use CAT-IIIB-compliant aircraft. This regulation, aimed at ensuring safety, has contributed to a reduction in IndiGo's daily flight operations during the peak winter season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

