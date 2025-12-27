Left Menu

Chandrababu Naidu Places Public Opinion at Forefront of Andhra Pradesh's District Reorganisation

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu emphasizes the importance of public opinion in the reorganisation of Andhra Pradesh's districts. The state aims to finalize its plan by December 31, incorporating local suggestions and objections to ensure efficient governance and administrative realignment.

Updated: 27-12-2025 21:55 IST
In a decisive move to prioritize public engagement in governance, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has instructed officials to incorporate public opinion in the ongoing district reorganisation exercise. The final notification on the reorganisation, scheduled for December 31, will reflect local suggestions and grievances.

The state released a preliminary notification on November 27, proposing the formation of three new districts and five additional revenue divisions. Naidu stressed the importance of integrating public feedback in finalising these administrative changes.

While a few mandals may return to their original districts, the planned creation of Polavaram district will remain unchanged. The government is keen on enhancing administrative efficiency by realigning revenue divisions and mandates based on local input, aiming for more streamlined governance.

