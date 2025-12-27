Snowstorm Disrupts Holiday Travel: Flights Cancelled, Roads Cleared

More than a thousand flights faced cancellation or delays as a snowstorm hit the Northeast and Great Lakes regions, coinciding with the holiday travel surge between Christmas and New Year's. New York City reported around four inches of snowfall, slightly less than forecasts predicted. However, over 1,500 flights were grounded from Friday night, as per the data from flight-tracking service FlightAware.

Bob Oravec, a forecaster at the National Weather Service, stated that the storm was winding down by Saturday morning, leaving only flurries across the Northeast. The storm tracked swiftly from the northwest toward the Southeast US, with regions in New York City witnessing up to six inches of snow, while some northern communities experienced as much as 10 inches. Major airports, including Newark Liberty, JFK, and LaGuardia, issued snow warnings on social media, alerting travelers to potential disruptions.

The National Weather Service warned of travel hazards from the Great Lakes to southern New England, anticipating tree damage and power outages. In New York's Times Square, city workers cleared snow, while visitors marveled at the wintry scenery. State emergencies were declared in New York and New Jersey due to expectations of severe conditions, urging travelers to avoid the roads until safe.

(With inputs from agencies.)