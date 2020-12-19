Shadowfax onboards SpiceXpress for ground services support carrier in vaccine transportation

Third-party integrated logistics platform Shadowfax on Saturday said it has onboarded budget carrier SpiceJet's dedicated freighter division SpiceXpress to provide ground services support to the carrier in vaccine transportation. Under the partnership, Shadowfax plans to deploy a fleet of over 250 refrigerated vehicles which will provide a speedy and reliable transportation solution for vaccine delivery through a sustainable cold chain network, the company said in a release

For the movement of COVID-19 vaccine, Shadowfax will provide logistics support to cover first mile pickups and last mile deliveries through a verified network of delivery partners operating across over 500 cities, covering over 7,000 pin codes in the country, Shadowfax said. In partnership with SpiceXpress for transporting the COVID vaccine, "we are geared up with our technology, people, and delivery expertise to ensure timely and safe deliveries across our extensive network,'' said Rahul Kumar, Founding team member and Head of Network Partnerships, Shadowfax. It is vital to have the right partnership when undertaking a task this critical, he said

Shadowfax will handle ground services such as transportation to/from manufacturers, warehouses, airports and consumption points, packing, storage, and warehousing, at prescribed temperature across over 500 cities, he said. ''We will deploy a fleet of refrigerated vehicles to ensure requisite temperatures are maintained throughout the delivery cycle,'' Kumar added. A crowdsourced logistics platform, Shadowfax caters to the logistics needs of brands across verticals from first mile movement to last-mile doorstep delivery.