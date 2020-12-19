Over 55,000 SMBs, artisans and women entrepreneurs received orders during Amazon SBD

E-commerce major Amazon India on Saturday said over 55,000 SMBs, artisans, weavers and women entrepreneurs in the country received an order during its Small Business Day (SBD) event. Held on December 12, the Small Business Day event has seen the ''highest ever participation and biggest ever opening'' for its Small and Medium Business (SMBs) sellers, a statement said.

''...over 55,000 SMBs, artisans, weavers and women entrepreneurs from over 4,000 pin codes across the country received an order. 63 per cent of these sellers were from non-metro cities like Kullu (Himachal Pradesh), Kamrup (Assam), Malappuram (Kerala), and Chandrapur (Maharashtra),'' it added. Close to 2,000 sellers received their highest ever single day sales on Small Business Day, the statement said.

Customers from over 100 cities ordered on Amazon.in from local shops and neighbourhood stores in their cities. These local offline stores are part of the Local Shops on Amazon programme. Some of the bestselling items included decorative lighting for Christmas, floral wallpapers, showpieces and dinnerware, and home décor. In the fashion category, winter wear and accessories like mufflers, beanies and jackets were the most purchased products by customers from SMBs on SBD.

''We remain committed to support our selling partners to sustain the growth momentum built over the past few months through various sale events and special initiatives. This SBD, our customers purchased some of the most unique products offered by Indian SMBs. ''We are also delighted that customers from over 19,000 pin codes shopped for products that they need from their SMBs on Amazon.in,'' Pranav Bhasin, Director, MSME and Selling Partner Experience at Amazon India, said.