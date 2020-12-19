MP: 4 held with fake notes of USD 1 million face value

Four people were arrested for allegedly trying to sell fake US notes with a face value of one million dollars for Rs 5 lakh in Indore in Madhya Pradesh, an official said on Saturday. Special Task Force (STF) Superintendent of Police Manish Khatri said Tarun Parmar (33), Sheru Khan Mewati (35), Naeem Dehlavi (38) and Mohammad Gufran (30) were caught from a dhaba on Sanver Road on Friday evening after a constable was sent as decoy customer.

The four, who work as cleaners in passenger buses, have been remanded in police custody for four days, he added. PTI HWP ADU BNM BNM