UP food & civil supplies dept to be given Digital India Award by Prez on Dec 30

The Uttar Pradesh Food and Civil Supplies Department has won the Digital India Award 2020 which will be given to it by President Ram Nath Kovind on December 30, officials said.

The chief minister's office said in a tweet on Saturday the department has been recognised for its e-POS (Points of Sale) based food distribution, GPS tracking of vehicles transporting foodgrains, and online billing and payment for the foodgrains purchased from farmers. ''Food and Civil supplies department, UP has been chosen winner in Digital India Awards 2020 under 'Excellence in Digital Governance' category. Congratulations to all the concerned who contributed towards bringing this recognition," Alok Kumar, the secretary to the chief minister, said in a tweet.