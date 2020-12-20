Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP food & civil supplies dept to be given Digital India Award by Prez on Dec 30

Food and Civil supplies department, UP has been chosen winner in Digital India Awards 2020 under Excellence in Digital Governance category.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 20-12-2020 13:36 IST | Created: 20-12-2020 13:33 IST
UP food & civil supplies dept to be given Digital India Award by Prez on Dec 30
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Uttar Pradesh Food and Civil Supplies Department has won the Digital India Award 2020 which will be given to it by President Ram Nath Kovind on December 30, officials said.

The chief minister's office said in a tweet on Saturday the department has been recognised for its e-POS (Points of Sale) based food distribution, GPS tracking of vehicles transporting foodgrains, and online billing and payment for the foodgrains purchased from farmers. ''Food and Civil supplies department, UP has been chosen winner in Digital India Awards 2020 under 'Excellence in Digital Governance' category. Congratulations to all the concerned who contributed towards bringing this recognition," Alok Kumar, the secretary to the chief minister, said in a tweet.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to focus on final Titan war, release date revealed

Entertainment News Roundup: The Empires Strike Back: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Gandalf actor Ian McKellen euphoric after receiving COVID-19 vaccine and more

2021 to be a launchpad for all kinds of change: Amazon CTO

Invoking Bible and moonwalk, Netanyahu starts Israeli vaccination drive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sonakshi Sinha resumes shoot for Amazon series: First day on set after lockdown

Actor Sonakshi Sinha on Sunday said she is back on the sets of her upcoming Amazon Prime Video series, being directed by filmmaker Reema Kagti. Reportedly titled Fallen, the series had gone on floors earlier this year but the shoot was halt...

Russia reports 28,948 new coronavirus cases, 511 deaths

Russia reported 28,948 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, including 7,263 in Moscow, taking the national toll to 2,848,377.Authorities also reported 511 deaths in the past 24 hours, pushing the official death toll to 50,858 since the pandemic...

Mathura Bar Association claim forum calls off proposed hunger strike against shifting of tribunal

The Mathura Bar Association said its claim forum has called off a proposed hunger strike from Monday after getting an assurance from the new district judge that the motor accident claim tribunal will be shifted to another location on the co...

Asymptomatic COVID-positive air crew would undergo home isolation for 10 days:DGCA

Flight crew members who are asymptomatic but test positive for COVID-19 need to undergo home isolation for 10 days and once it is over, they can be declared fit for flying again by their medical supervisor, according to aviation regulator D...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020