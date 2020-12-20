Mumbai, Dec 20 (PTI) Top stories from western region

Top stories from western region at 5 pm. . BOM7 MH-VIRUS-LD THACKERAY Maharashtra: Masks mandatory for next 6 months, says Thackeray (Eds: Adding quotes) Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said wearing masks will be mandatory for the next six months in the state. .

BOM9 MH-UDDHAV-LD METRO Metro car shed land not ego issue: Maha CM, calls for dialogue (Eds: Adding quotes, clubbing BOM7) Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said he is open for a resolution of the Kanjurmarg Metro car shed land row in Mumbai through dialogue with the Centre and asserted it is not an ''ego issue'' for him. . BOM8 MH-METRO-FADNAVIS Maha CM's remarks on metro car shed land misleading: Fadnavis Mumbai: Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday dismissed Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's contention that relocating the metro car shed project to Kanjurmarg from Aarey Colony in Mumbai would serve future needs, including availability of land that might be needed for expansion of the infrastructure for metro lines. .

BES2 MH-VAIDYA-FUNERAL RSS ideologue Vaidya cremated; Bhagwat, Gadkari pay tributes Nagpur: The last rites of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) ideologue Madhav Govind Vaidya were performed at a crematorium at Nagpur in Maharashtra on Sunday. . BES10 MP-TANSEN-FESTIVAL MP: Tansen music festival to start from Dec 26 in Gwalior Gwalior: The five-day Tansen Sangeet Samaroh, an annual music festival, will be organised in the presence of a limited audience in Gwalior from December 26, an official said on Sunday. .

BES4 GA-PRESIDENT-CM-GIFTS Goa CM, wife meet Prez, present 'Laman Diva' and Kunbi saree Panaji, Dec 20 (PTI) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and his wife Sulakshana met President Ram Nath Kovind at Raj Bhavan here on Sunday and presented him a 'Laman Diva' and a Kunbi saree, both signifying ''the identity, culture and rich history'' of the coastal state.. .