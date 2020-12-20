NDMC issues public notice in newspapers, denies allegation of waving off Rs 2,457 cr

Left Menu
The BJP-led North Delhi Municipal Corporation NDMC on Sunday issued a public notice in various leading newspaper, saying the allegation that it waived off Rs 2,457 cr for another civic body is false and baseless.

The BJP-led North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) on Sunday issued a public notice in various leading newspaper, saying the allegation that it waived off Rs 2,457 cr for another civic body is ''false and baseless''. The ruling AAP had recently alleged ''misappropriation of Rs 2,500 cr'' by the NDMC in connection with the South Delhi Municipal Corporation. Last week, it had demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the alleged irregularity.

The public notice, however, does not name anyone, as to who made the allegation. The notice, titled, 'Clarification Against Propaganda' reads, ''allegations that Rs 2,457 cr of th eSouth Delhi Municipal Corporation was waived off are false are baseless''.

In the notice, a series of antecedents have also been mentioned, saying the NDMC has acted ''in accordance with the Cabinet decision of the Delhi government''. The NDMC on Wednesday had also issued a statement, saying it ''outrightly denies the allegation of any misappropriation, on account of waiving off of the ground rent purportedly to be paid by the SDMC to the NDMC'', and claimed that ''there is no truth in the Aam Aadmi Party's allegation''.

The NDMC had further said, the municipal commissioner in its revised budget estimate 2020-21 and budget estimate 2021-22 held on December 8 ''had not proposed or shown any income under the relevant head'' on account of this subject..

