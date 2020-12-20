Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nepal's private airline flew 69 passengers to wrong destination: Report

Passengers bound for Nepals Janakpur were in for a surprise after they ended up in Pokhara, 255 kilometres away from the actual destination, after a rare flight mix-up by a leading private carrier, according to a media report on Sunday.

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 20-12-2020 20:23 IST | Created: 20-12-2020 20:18 IST
Nepal's private airline flew 69 passengers to wrong destination: Report
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Passengers bound for Nepal's Janakpur were in for a surprise after they ended up in Pokhara, 255 kilometres away from the actual destination, after a rare flight mix-up by a leading private carrier, according to a media report on Sunday. The incident happened on Friday to 69 passengers travelling on Buddha Air, The Kathmandu Post reported.

The weather was not quite favourable for the flights on Friday so carriers were making use of every available weather window to take the passengers on board as quickly as possible and take off, the report said. Buddha Air's flight U4505 was cleared to take off for Janakpur airport in the plains. Passengers were taken in and the plane took off, with its estimated arrival time at Janakpur by 3:15 pm.

When it took off, it had already been delayed. But when it landed, it actually landed in Pokhara instead of the destination airport. According to the preliminary report, due to weather issues, flights to Pokhara were permitted until 3 pm under the visual flight rules (VFR).

The VFR is a set of regulations under which a pilot operates an aircraft in weather conditions generally clear enough to allow the pilot to see where the aircraft is going. "The weather was already causing flight delays and to make up for the flying time, Buddha Air officials decided to fly to Pokhara first," said an official at the airline company.

Accordingly, the flight number was changed and the mix-up happened. Buddha Air admitted to serious lapses on its side, the report said.

Birendra Bahadur Basnet, Managing Director of the carrier, told the Post that they have formed a committee to investigate the incident. "The difference in flight schedule between Janakpur and Pokhara was 15 to 20 minutes," said an official.

"The ground staff transferred [on paper] 69 passengers of flight U4505 to flight U4607 which actually was cleared for Pokhara by the air traffic controllers," said the official. Everything was in the right order but the ground staff and the flight attendant failed to brief the flight's captain and co-pilot that the flight's number had been changed, according to the official.

"The flight attendant did make an announcement on the flight that it was heading to Janakpur," said the official. "There was a miscommunication between the ground staff and the pilots," said the official. "The flying pilots also did not look at the passengers' manifest." Aviation experts say such incidents may happen, but they happen quite rarely.

Tri Ratna Manandhar, a former director-general of the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal, said this is the second incident of such kind in Nepal's aviation history in the last two and a half-decades. In 1993, a Twin Otter of the Royal Nepal Airlines Corporation had landed in Simara airport which was supposed to land in Bharatpur airport.

"The Buddha Air incident happened due to miscommunication. It's not part of safety lapses but it's a serious lapse on the part of management," said Manandhar..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to focus on final Titan war, release date revealed

Entertainment News Roundup: The Empires Strike Back: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Gandalf actor Ian McKellen euphoric after receiving COVID-19 vaccine and more

2021 to be a launchpad for all kinds of change: Amazon CTO

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Maha CM inspects ongoing Metro rail work in Mumbai

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday inspected the ongoing Metro rail work in Mumbai. During the visit, he directed the authorities to ensure that the quality of work is good and that it gets completed within the set deadli...

Kuwait's key reformer, son of late emir, dies at 72

Kuwaits Sheikh Nasser Sabah Al Sabah, the eldest son of the late emir, who emerged as an influential reformer in the oil-rich Gulf sheikhdom, died on Sunday, the countrys state-run news agency reported. He was 72. Sheikh Nasser, who held va...

Pope snubs Vatican's sci-fi Nativity scene, directs visitors to others

Pope Francis on Sunday appeared to add his own thumbs-down to widespread criticism of an unorthodox nativity scene in St. Peters Square, telling visitors to instead visit a nearby exhibition of traditional crches. At his last Sunday blessin...

Majority of farmers support farm laws; opposition parties fuelling protests: BJP leader

Amid protests by farmers on Delhi borders against the Centres new farm laws, BJP national general secretary Arun Singh said on Sunday that majority of farmers in the country support Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the legislations. If a su...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020