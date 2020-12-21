Nokia forays into home appliances market; launches Made-in-India ACs on Flipkart

Flipkart on Monday announced Nokia's forays into the smart home appliances market in India with the launch of new 'Made in India' air conditioners. The announcement comes a week after the Finnish telecom giant forayed into the laptop segment in India.

Priced starting at Rs 30,999, the new range of Nokia air conditioners will be available on Flipkart from December 29, 2020. Key features include Adjustable Inverter mode, environment-friendly R-32 refrigerant, air purification, Intelligent motion sensors and wi-fi connected smart climate control.

Flipkart said that the Nokia air conditioners are designed, engineered, and manufactured entirely in India.

"Smart home appliances have paved their way into households that ask for more' from their devices, and hence with this latest launch of Nokia air conditioners we wanted to bring innovation beyond just cooling to give both multifunctional and environmentally-friendly experience to consumers," said Dev Iyer, Vice President – Private Brands, Flipkart.

Speaking of the features, the air conditioners are equipped with anti-corrosive 100% copper internals and a turbo cross flow fan. Nokia ACs come with assorted 6-in-1 filters and anti-microbial ionizer for healthy and hygienic air. The range features an adjustable inverter with 4-in-1 adjustable cooling mode along with an eco-friendly R-32 refrigerant.

Smart climate control features include Intelligent Motion Sensor and convenience features like smart filter clean reminder, smart diagnosis and customized user profiles, among others. Other features include- noiseless operation, hidden display, brushless DC motors and stabilizer free operation, to name a few.

Nokia ACs can be operated remotely using a smartphone.