Left Menu
Development News Edition

Britain's Sainsbury's warns of gaps on shelves if transport ties with Europe not restored

"If nothing changes, we will start to see gaps over the coming days on lettuce, some salad leaves, cauliflowers, broccoli and citrus fruit – all of which are imported from the continent at this time of year," Sainsbury's said. It urged the British and French governments to come to a mutually agreeable solution that prioritises the immediate passage of produce and any other food at the ports.

Reuters | Updated: 21-12-2020 15:24 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 15:24 IST
Britain's Sainsbury's warns of gaps on shelves if transport ties with Europe not restored

British supermarket group Sainsbury's warned on Monday that gaps will start to appear on shelves within days if transport ties are not quickly restored with mainland Europe. The movement of freight from France has been halted as part of a wider suspension of travel links with Britain to try to curb a new faster spreading strain of COVID-19.

The French government has closed its border to arrivals from the UK for 48 hours which means no lorries can leave the English port of Dover, the main gateway to Europe. "If nothing changes, we will start to see gaps over the coming days on lettuce, some salad leaves, cauliflowers, broccoli and citrus fruit – all of which are imported from the continent at this time of year," Sainsbury's said.

It urged the British and French governments to come to a mutually agreeable solution that prioritises the immediate passage of produce and any other food at the ports. Sainsbury's, Britain's second biggest supermarket group, said all products for "the Great British Christmas lunch" were already in the country "and we have plenty of these."

The group said it was sourcing everything it could from the UK and looking into alternative transport for product sourced from Europe. Industry group the British Retail Consortium said retailers had stocked up on goods ahead of Christmas which should prevent immediate problems.

However, it also warned that any prolonged closure of the French border would be a problem as the UK enters the final days before the Brexit transition period with the European Union ends on Dec. 31. (Editing by Guy Faulconbridge and Kate Holton)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Cold wave conditions in Rajasthan, Mount Abu coldest at 1.5 deg Celsius

Entertainment News Roudnup: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Thai artists shoot for global audience and more

M-cap of eight of top-10 most valued companies zoom Rs 1.25 lakh cr; HDFC, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kremlin sees US sanctions on Nord Stream 2 as manifestation of hybrid war

The Kremlin sees US sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, expected to pump gas from Russia to Europe, as a sign of a hybrid war, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday. Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska has recently said ...

Piramal Realty Introduces First-of-its-kind Home Loan Scheme

Introduces 0 interest on home loans until March 2022Mumbai, Maharashtra, IndiaNewsVoirPiramal Realty, the real estate arm of Piramal Group, has introduced a first-of-its-kind 0 interest on home loan scheme for prospective home buyers. Under...

European shares tumble as new coronavirus strain grips UK

A more than 5 drop in travel stocks led a slump in European shares on Monday, as the rapid spread of a new strain of the coronavirus forced more stringent curbs in England and a travel ban from many countries. The pan-European STOXX 600 ind...

Belarus registers Sputnik V vaccine, in first outside Russia - RDIF

The Belarusian health ministry has registered Russias Sputnik V vaccine, becoming the first country outside Russia to do so, Russias RDIF sovereign wealth fund said on Monday.Belarus, a close ally of Russia, began conducting clinical trials...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020