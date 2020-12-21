Left Menu
Development News Edition

World Bank and Nepal sign $80m to bolster agriculture sector by promoting entrepreneurship

“We thank the World Bank Group for providing crucial support with this project which will enhance the access of rural enterprises and small-hold producers to markets and institutional buyers,” stated Sishir Kumar Dhungana, Secretary, Ministry of Finance.

World Bank | Kathmandu | Updated: 21-12-2020 15:50 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 15:50 IST
World Bank and Nepal sign $80m to bolster agriculture sector by promoting entrepreneurship
The project will also finance investments in municipal agriculture centres and value chain infrastructures to ensure the availability of inputs for farming as recovery actions from COVID-19. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)

The Government of Nepal and the World Bank signed an $80 million (around NPR 9.3 billion) million project today to bolster Nepal's agriculture sector by strengthening rural market linkages and promoting entrepreneurship while creating jobs to support post-COVID-19 recovery.

The Rural Enterprise and Economic Development Project (REED) project was signed by Finance Secretary Mr Sishir Kumar Dhungana on behalf of the Government of Nepal, and the World Bank Country Director for the Maldives, Nepal, and Sri Lanka, Mr Faris Hadad-Zervos.

"We thank the World Bank Group for providing crucial support with this project which will enhance the access of rural enterprises and small-hold producers to markets and institutional buyers," stated Sishir Kumar Dhungana, Secretary, Ministry of Finance. "Promoting agribusiness competitiveness with sustainable market linkages will be critical to boosting Nepal's post-COVID recovery."

The project aims to facilitate productive partnerships between rural producer organizations and private-sector buyers to add value, create jobs and foster sustainable inclusion into, and development of, higher-value domestic and foreign value chains.

The project focuses on five economic corridors covering Provinces 1, 2, Bagmati, Gandaki, Lumbini and Sudurpashchim that offer opportunities for successful linkage activities of the rural entrepreneurs to be supported by the project. REED will work with provincial and local governments, intermediary organizations and small and medium enterprises to build capacity in the agriculture sector and strengthen the entrepreneurship ecosystem.

The project will also finance investments in municipal agriculture centres and value chain infrastructures to ensure the availability of inputs for farming as recovery actions from COVID-19. The project will use labour-intensive Cash for Work mechanism, to the extent possible, in short-term public works.

"The project brings a unique opportunity to transform Nepal's agriculture sector and spur economic recovery from the pandemic's fallout by bolstering rural enterprises and creating local jobs and opportunities," said Faris Hadad-Zervos, World Bank Country Director for Maldives, Nepal and Sri Lanka. "By fostering meaningful collaboration among various actors, the project can promote Nepali agriculture products globally by stimulating many niche sectors such as coffee, tea, fruit and medicinal products, among others."

The project supports the Government of Nepal's Agriculture Development Strategy 2015–2035 that aims to create a sustainable, competitive, inclusive and resilient agricultural sector that drives economic growth with private sector participation.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Cold wave conditions in Rajasthan, Mount Abu coldest at 1.5 deg Celsius

Entertainment News Roudnup: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Thai artists shoot for global audience and more

M-cap of eight of top-10 most valued companies zoom Rs 1.25 lakh cr; HDFC, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi court orders framing of charges related to terrorism against Kashmiri separatist Aasiya Andrabi and others.

Delhi court orders framing of charges related to terrorism against Kashmiri separatist Aasiya Andrabi and others....

Jammu NC leaders assail ED action against Abdullah, accuse BJP of political vendetta

National Conference NC leaders here on Monday assailed the attachment of properties of party president Farooq Abdullah and said the action was political vendetta aimed at weakening the political party of Jammu and Kashmir. The Enforcement D...

Vietnam is an important pillar of India's Act East policy: PM Modi at virtual summit with Vietnamese counterpart Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

Vietnam is an important pillar of Indias Act East policy PM Modi at virtual summit with Vietnamese counterpart Nguyen Xuan Phuc....

Actor Arjun Rampal appears before NCB in drug case

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal appeared before the Narcotics Control Bureau NCB here on Monday in connection with a drug case lodged following the death of filmstar Sushant Singh Rajput, an official said. According to the NCB official, the 47...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020