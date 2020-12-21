Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vietnam says to meet U.S. trade officials, talks 'extremely important'

The ministry said it was "extremely important for the two sides to maintain talks at the moment", adding that any move by the USTR to impose tariffs on Vietnamese goods would hurt bilateral trade relations. "From the Vietnam side, firms would lose their confidence in doing businesses with U.S. partners, resulting in a decline in the imports of U.S. materials and technology," the ministry said in the statement.

Reuters | Updated: 21-12-2020 16:59 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 16:49 IST
Vietnam says to meet U.S. trade officials, talks 'extremely important'
Representative Picture Image Credit: Pixabay

Vietnamese and U.S. officials will meet late this month to discuss trade issues, Vietnam's government said on Monday, after the U.S. Treasury last week labelled the Southeast Asian country a currency manipulator. "Vietnam regretted the USTR (United States Trade Representative) decision on October 2 to launch section 301 investigation over Vietnam's currency and timber," the trade ministry told Reuters in an emailed statement.

The Trump administration last week named Vietnam a currency manipulator, a move that businesses said would pave the way for the USTR to impose tariffs on Vietnamese goods. The ministry said it was "extremely important for the two sides to maintain talks at the moment", adding that any move by the USTR to impose tariffs on Vietnamese goods would hurt bilateral trade relations.

"From the Vietnam side, firms would lose their confidence in doing businesses with U.S. partners, resulting in a decline in the imports of U.S. materials and technology," the ministry said in the statement. The United States is Vietnam's largest export market, accounting for over a quarter of its total export revenue in the first 11 months of this year.

Its key exports to the country include garments, electronics and wooden products.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Cold wave conditions in Rajasthan, Mount Abu coldest at 1.5 deg Celsius

Entertainment News Roudnup: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Thai artists shoot for global audience and more

M-cap of eight of top-10 most valued companies zoom Rs 1.25 lakh cr; HDFC, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

16-member panel to be set up under Delhi LG for Yamuna floodplain conservation

The Delhi Development Authority DDA has proposed setting up a 16-member committee for conservation, protection and restoration of the Yamuna floodplains in the national capital. The National Green Tribunal had last year directed the land-ow...

HC stays Karnataka govt order to drop criminal prosecution in 61 cases against MLAs, ministers

In a setback for Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa-led government, the Karnataka High Court on Monday stayed a state government order to drop criminal prosecution in 61 cases against Members of the Legislative Assembly MLAs and ministers. A div...

Egypt reports bird flu outbreaks in rural area

Local authorities in rural Egypt have declared a state of emergency after detecting two outbreaks of bird flu. Nagy Awad, head of the veterinary agency in the southwestern province of al-Wadi al-Gedid, said Sunday that avian influenza was d...

Poland not planning quarantine for those crossing land borders from EU

Poland does not plan to introduce quarantine for people crossing land borders from the European Union, a government spokesman said on Monday, but flights from Britain to Poland will be suspended from midnight on Monday until further notice....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020