Minerals Council SA partners with Investing in African Mining Indaba

The Minerals Council South Africa is pleased to advise that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Investing in African Mining Indaba (MiningIndaba.com), for the Mining Indaba Virtual (2-3 February 2021).

The Minerals Council has long been a supporter, partner and participant in the annual in-person Mining Indaba that attracts many thousands of people, representing governments, companies, investors, media and other stakeholders, to Cape Town every year to engage in discussion and debate and to attract and channel investment into African mining.

The global pandemic means that things will need to be different in February 2021, and we salute the organisers for taking the early step to transform this event onto a virtual platform.

Minerals Council members will play an active role in the Mining Indaba Virtual, and support Mining Indaba with relevant, timely and constructive content.

Says Tebello Chabana, Senior Executive of Public Affairs and Transformation: "We are delighted to be able to partner with Mining Indaba to keep investing in African mining on the global agenda. It is an ideal place for companies and investors to meet, for governments to illustrate their support for mining, and for other stakeholders to connect and debate fundamentally important issues. As the representative of most South African mining and exploration companies, the Minerals Council is ideally placed to help shape the agenda, and to further our purpose of Making Mining Matter."

Simon Ford, Portfolio Director for Investing in African Mining Indaba and Africa Oil Week adds: "We are pleased to announce our partnership with the Minerals Council South Africa. They bring to the table unmatched expertise, a great network of connections and will undoubtedly be an asset to the event. As our host country, supporting South Africa in its efforts to build back a stronger industry is a priority for us. We look forward to addressing common challenges and engaging in fresh thinking together with the Minerals Council."

(With Inputs from APO)