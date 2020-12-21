Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sensex sinks by over 1,400 points as new coronavirus strain dampens sentiment

Equity benchmark indices witnessed a devastating downturn on Monday after global markets traded with sharp cuts as a fast-spreading new coronavirus strain dampened investor sentiment.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 21-12-2020 16:53 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 16:53 IST
Sensex sinks by over 1,400 points as new coronavirus strain dampens sentiment
Aviation stocks were under pressure over the UK border closure. Image Credit: ANI

Equity benchmark indices witnessed a devastating downturn on Monday after global markets traded with sharp cuts as a fast-spreading new coronavirus strain dampened investor sentiment. At the closing bell, the BSE S&P Sensex was down by 1,407 points or 3 per cent at 45,554 while the Nifty 50 tumbled by 432 points or 3.14 per cent to 13,328.

All sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the red with Nifty PSU bank dipping by 6.9 per cent, private bank by 4.12 per cent, metal by 5.5 per cent, realty by 5.2 per cent and pharma by 3.8 per cent. Aviation stocks were under pressure over the UK border closure with SpiceJet falling by 9.9 per cent to Rs 91.45 per share while InterGlobe Aviation cracked by 8.7 per cent to Rs 1,507.10.

Energy majors too tumbled as global oil prices dropped by about 3 per cent as a fast-spreading new coronavirus strain shut down much of the United Kingdom amid tighter restrictions in Europe. ONGC fell by 9.4 per cent to Rs 89.65 per share while GAIL dipped by 8.4 per cent. IndianOil Corporation and Bharat Petroleum Corporation retreated by 7.4 per cent and 7.2 per cent respectively.

The other prominent losers were NTPC, Reliance Industries, Mahindra & Mahindra, Hindalco, IndusInd Bank and State Bank of India. Meanwhile, European shares fell by 2 per cent market volatility surged amid growing unease over the economic impact of a new coronavirus strain in the United Kingdom which has seen several European countries shut their borders.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson was scheduled to chair an emergency response meeting to discuss international travel and the flow of freight in and out of the country. Earlier, Asian shares outside Japan dipped by 0.2 per cent after hitting a string of record peaks last week. Japan's Nikkei shed 0.4 per cent, off its highest since April 1991.

(ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Cold wave conditions in Rajasthan, Mount Abu coldest at 1.5 deg Celsius

Entertainment News Roudnup: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Thai artists shoot for global audience and more

M-cap of eight of top-10 most valued companies zoom Rs 1.25 lakh cr; HDFC, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kallis appointed England's batting consultant for Lanka series

The England and Wales Cricket Board ECB on Monday announced the appointment of former South Africa all-rounder Jacques Kallis as the batting consultant for the upcoming two-match Test series against Sri Lanka. While Carl Hopkinson has been ...

Swiss report 10,000 new coronavirus cases over three days

Coronavirus infections rose by 10,002 since Friday, data httpswww.covid19.admin.chenoverview from Swiss health authorities showed on Monday, as Switzerland headed toward tougher restrictions on public life starting on Tuesday to curb the sp...

Chennai, Dec 21 (PTI): Highlights from the Southern region at 5 PM.

MDS1 TL-VIRUS-CASES Telangana logs 316 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths take toll to 1,515 Hyderabad Telangana reported 316 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to over 2.81 lakh while two fatalities pushed the toll to 1,515, the state govern...

Sustained shedding of COVID-19 active caseload continues; drops to 3.03 lakh after 161 days

Indias COVID-19 active caseload has dropped to 3.03 lakh, the lowest in 161 days, and accounts for just 3.02 per cent of the total infections, the Union health ministry said on Monday. The total number of active cases in the country were 3,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020