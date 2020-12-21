Left Menu
Sterling slumps on UK virus travel curbs, Brexit impasse

Hong Kong and India joined a growing list of nations, including France, Germany, Ireland and Canada, that have halted travel and suspended flights to ward off the new strain. The travel chaos comes just as Britain was bracing for disruption if UK-EU trade talks collapse without a deal, with negotiations continuing just days before a transition period expires at the end of the year.

Reuters | Updated: 21-12-2020 17:32 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 17:32 IST
Sterling fell against the dollar and euro on Monday as more countries cut transport ties with Britain, where a fast-spreading new strain of the coronavirus had broken out. Hong Kong and India joined a growing list of nations, including France, Germany, Ireland and Canada, that have halted travel and suspended flights to ward off the new strain.

The travel chaos comes just as Britain was bracing for disruption if UK-EU trade talks collapse without a deal, with negotiations continuing just days before a transition period expires at the end of the year. Sterling hit 10-day lows against the dollar and euro, reversing recent gains.

The pound tumbled more than 2% versus the dollar, below $1.32; it was last down 1.8% at $1.3281. It remained on course for its biggest one-day drop since March. Against the euro, the pound fell more than 1%, to a day's low of 92.16 pence. It was last trading at 91.71 pence.

Sterling-dollar overnight implied volatility surged to its highest since March, suggesting traders are expecting further big swings in the coming days. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Saturday that the new variant of coronoavirus had led to a spike in infection numbers. The government has tightened its lockdown for London and nearby areas, and reversed plans to ease restrictions over the Christmas period.

"The new, tougher (COVID-19) restrictions will likely have to remain in place until there has been greater vaccine roll-out which could take months," analysts at MUFG said in a note. "At the current juncture, we are working on the assumption that vaccines will still prove effective against the new strain but it is not yet clear. As a result, the economic slowdown will prove deeper and extend further into next year."

Also Read: It will be symbolic of a new era in Indo-UK ties: Jaishankar on British PM Boris Johnson accepting invitation to be R Day Chief Guest.

