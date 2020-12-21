Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bitcoin firm in Kenya registers over 60, 000 New Users in 2020, says Paxful

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nairobi | Updated: 21-12-2020 17:48 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 17:48 IST
Bitcoin firm in Kenya registers over 60, 000 New Users in 2020, says Paxful
Representative image. Image Credit: Pixabay

The largest bitcoin marketplace in Africa, Paxful has registered over sixty thousand new users, a significant rise from the previous year 2019 on the platform in Kenya, according to a report by BitcoinKE.

Paxful at the same time has reportedly said that the company has processed over $40 million in its business in 2020, a comparative hike that from 2019.

As said by the CEO of Paxful, Ray Youssef in a blog post; "We have been resilient despite tough operating conditions as COVID-19 has dealt a huge blow to many people in Kenya and across the globe. Paxful is committed to reaching as many people as possible to help them better understand the opportunities presented by the crypto-economy. With this in mind, we have a new team in Kenya that will continue to learn from our Kenyan users and provide them with the best education and support."

With an increase of 31% in 2020, the company is looking to grow its business footprint in the country. Paxful is reportedly looking to extend its business through various initiatives, focusing mainly on building a school in the country under its 'built with bitcoin' initiative hoping to laid down over 100 schools in the continent.

To bring awareness about cryptocurrencies the country has partnered with African music boy band, Sauti Sol, as per the report.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Cold wave conditions in Rajasthan, Mount Abu coldest at 1.5 deg Celsius

Entertainment News Roudnup: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Thai artists shoot for global audience and more

M-cap of eight of top-10 most valued companies zoom Rs 1.25 lakh cr; HDFC, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

MRG School the 1st Future Ready NEP Compliant School Collaborates with Shri Educare Ltd.

Delhi, IndiaNewsVoirMRG School is the first senior secondary School in Delhi that shall promote the value based education of The Shriram Schools, Delhi Gurugram in collaboration with Shri Educare Ltd. The academic collaboration with Shri E...

Crash Landing on You Season 2: Plot may deal with political unrest between North & South Korea

These days, the South Korean TV series fans are recalling Crash Landing on You for completing one year of its premiere. Now this series has been recorded as the highest rated tvN drama and the third highest-rated South Korean TV drama in ca...

FACTBOX-What's in the $900 billion U.S. COVID-19 aid package?

U.S. congressional leaders said on Sunday they had reached agreement on a 900 billion package to provide the first new aid in months to an economy hammered by the novel coronavirus pandemic, with votes likely on Monday.Heres what is in the ...

With new COVID-19 strain hospitals in South Africa struggles with capacity constraints

With COVID-19 surging cases in South Africa, the health facilities are laboring with capacity constraints, said South Africas Mediclinic International, according to a report by Biz News.As said by Gerrit de Villiers, a group general manager...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020