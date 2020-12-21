Left Menu
Traffic rises at U.S. airports as 3.2 million screened over weekend

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 21-12-2020 19:32 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 19:30 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) said it screened more than 1 million airline passengers for the first time since mid-March, when the coronavirus pandemic devastated air travel demand.

TSA said it screened a total of 3.2 million people over the prior three days as holiday air travel began in earnest, including 1.06 million on Sunday. The total was down 58% over the 7.6 million people that were screened over the same period in 2019, the agency said.

