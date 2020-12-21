Online jewellery company Melorra opens 1st physical store in Bengaluru

Online jewellery company Melorra on Monday opened its first physical retail store in Bengaluru and plans to open over 300 such outlets pan India in the next six years. The retail outlet has been opened at Orion Mall in Rajajinagar. “Melorra’s journey in the jewellery world has been completely unique in every respect. From online to offline, the launch of the retail stores will provide a seamless, customer-in-control experience,'' Saroja Yeramilli, Founder and CEO, Melorra, said in a statement. At the physical stores, customers can shop worry free with the option of a digital checkout, she added. ''In the next six years, Melorra plans to open over 300 such stores pan India,'' the company said and added customers can shop online and pick up in store or can shop in-store and get the jewellery shipped home. So far, Melorra has delivered to over 1,900 towns in the country. It recently raised USD 12.50 million (about Rs 92.5 crore) in an oversubscribed funding round led by Symphony Asia (one of Asia’s first private equity firms), Lightbox Ventures, Alteria Capital and other leading family offices

The brand has been recording accelerated growth in order value and numbers ever since the lockdown was lifted, the company added.