Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sterling slumps on UK virus travel curbs, Brexit impasse

Spain, Hong Kong and India joined a growing list of nations, including France, Germany, Ireland and Canada, that have suspended travel for Britons to ward off the new strain. The travel chaos comes just as Britain was bracing for disruption if UK-EU trade talks collapse without a deal, with negotiations continuing just days before a transition period expires at the end of the year.

Reuters | London | Updated: 21-12-2020 21:54 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 21:45 IST
Sterling slumps on UK virus travel curbs, Brexit impasse
Representative image

Sterling fell against the dollar and euro on Monday as more countries cut transport ties with Britain, where a fast-spreading new strain of the coronavirus had broken out. Spain, Hong Kong and India joined a growing list of nations, including France, Germany, Ireland and Canada, that have suspended travel for Britons to ward off the new strain.

The travel chaos comes just as Britain was bracing for disruption if UK-EU trade talks collapse without a deal, with negotiations continuing just days before a transition period expires at the end of the year. Sterling touched 10-day lows against the dollar and euro, reversing recent gains, although it pared some of its losses by afternoon trading in London.

The pound tumbled as much as 2.5% versus the dollar, below $1.32. It was last down 1.6% at just above $1.33. Against the euro, the pound fell more than 1%, to a day's low of 92.16 pence. It was last trading at 91.70 pence.

Sterling-dollar overnight implied volatility surged to its highest since March, suggesting traders are expecting further swings in the coming days. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Saturday that the new variant of coronavirus had led to a spike in infection numbers. The government has tightened its lockdown for London and nearby areas, and reversed plans to ease restrictions over the Christmas period.

"The new, tougher (COVID-19) restrictions will likely have to remain in place until there has been greater vaccine roll-out which could take months," analysts at MUFG said in a note. "At the current juncture, we are working on the assumption that vaccines will still prove effective against the new strain but it is not yet clear. As a result, the economic slowdown will prove deeper and extend further into next year."

Britain will end its transition period with the EU as planned, a spokesman for Johnson said on Monday, after Scotland's first minister called for it to be extended due to the complications of the new virus strain. "I still believe there will be a deal. As long as there is a day to negotiate they will use that day to negotiate," said Emiel van den Heiligenberg, head of asset allocation at Legal & General Investment Management.

"At the last minute they can step over symbolic issues as they have said at various stages they are close to agreement."

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Cold wave conditions in Rajasthan, Mount Abu coldest at 1.5 deg Celsius

Entertainment News Roudnup: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Thai artists shoot for global audience and more

M-cap of eight of top-10 most valued companies zoom Rs 1.25 lakh cr; HDFC, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WHO sees limited rollout of Pfizer vaccine by end-Jan

The World Health Organization expects to give emergency use approval for the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech this month, with a limited roll-out starting by late January, officials said on Monday. WHO as...

US STOCKS-S&P 500 set for worst day in a month on fresh virus fears

The SP 500 was set for its worst day in a month on Monday as a more-virulent strain of the coronavirus in Britain sparked fears of fresh disruptions and offset optimism over a coronavirus aid package. The strain, which is said to be up to 7...

Vatican: OK to get virus vaccines using abortion cell lines

The Vatican on Monday declared that it is morally acceptable for Roman Catholics to receive COVID-19 vaccines based on research that used fetal tissue from abortions. The Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, the Vaticans watchdog off...

Priyanka writes to UP CM, raises concerns over plight of cows in state

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday raised concerns over the horrific conditions of cows in Uttar Pradesh and asked chief minister Yogi Adityanath to take a cue from her party-led government in Chhattisgarh on their p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020