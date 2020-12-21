Left Menu
SKF, Tata Trust tie up to jointly develop, deliver vocational training programmes for youth

An initiative of the Tata Trust, Tata STRIVE seeks to address the issue of the skill development of youth by collaborating with and bringing together the collective expertise of various players including Tata and non-Tata companies, governments, banks and fellow NGOs. Under this partnership, SKF India and Tata STRIVE will jointly develop and deliver vocational training courses for unemployed andor employed young people within their operational areas, said the release.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-12-2020 22:16 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 22:16 IST
Auto-component maker SKF on Monday said it has signed an initial pact with Tata Community Initiatives Trust (TCIT) to explore and develop skill development initiatives through 'Tata STRIVE'. To be implemented and delivered at 'SKF-Tata STRIVE Skill Development Centre' - the vocational training centre set up at Pune in Maharashtra, the programme will reach out to the underprivileged youth of the country and equip them with skills relevant to the industry, thereby improving their employability, SKF India said in a release. An initiative of the Tata Trust, Tata STRIVE seeks to address the issue of the skill development of youth by collaborating with and bringing together the collective expertise of various players including Tata and non-Tata companies, governments, banks and fellow NGOs. Under this partnership, SKF India and Tata STRIVE will jointly develop and deliver vocational training courses for unemployed and/or employed young people within their operational areas, said the release. Areas of focus covered under this pact will include vocational training on automobile technician, personality development, management skills and entrepreneurship skills, it said. Additionally, through this partnership a business Incubation Centre (model garage) for enabling sustainable livelihood training through entrepreneurship will be set up, SKF India said. ''Education and skills are areas where we can make enormous change. We welcome our new partnership with Tata STRIVE to strengthen education, bridge the skills gap that exists across the industry value chain and boost employability of young people,'' said Manish Bhatnagar, MD, SKF India. Skill development is essential for supporting India's future economic growth. SKF anticipated this demand for skilled manpower and started a unique programme - Youth Empowerment at SKF (YES), a flagship CSR programme for vocational skill development in 2015, the company said. The programme trained youth to work at various automotive original equipment manufacturers), dealer service network and workshops and imparted entrepreneurial skills to enable them to set up their own vehicle service stations in future, it said. ''We are pleased to partner with SKF India and bring industry approved skill development programmes that aim to make youth job ready. The setting up of the centre is a clear joint commitment for action to improve young people's employability through quality training programmes,'' said Anita Rajan, CEO, Tata STRIVE.

