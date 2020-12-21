Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sebi gives six more months to Prabhat Dairy for delisting shares

In a six-page order, the watchdog gave an extension of six months to the special resolution passed by the shareholders for the delisting of the company till April 13, 2021, subject to certain conditions.The regulator had asked for a forensic audit of the company for 2018-19 and 2019-20.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-12-2020 22:23 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 22:23 IST
Sebi gives six more months to Prabhat Dairy for delisting shares

Markets regulator Sebi on Monday granted a six-month extension to Prabhat Dairy Ltd (PDL) to complete the delisting process. The company received shareholders' nod for delisting the company on October 14, 2019. In October this year, PDL requested Sebi for six-month extension for filing the final application for delisting, citing the nationwide lockdown that was imposed in March as a reason.

Under the Sebi norms, a company is required to make the final application to stock exchanges for delisting within one year of passing the special resolution. In a six-page order, the watchdog gave an extension of six months to the special resolution passed by the shareholders for the delisting of the company till April 13, 2021, subject to certain conditions.

The regulator had asked for a forensic audit of the company for 2018-19 and 2019-20. However, due to the lockdown, the statutory audit process also got delayed, in turn, delaying the forensic audit process. PDL declared its audited financial results for the year 2019-20 on October 8.

Seeking extension, the company also said it aims to complete the forensic audit at the earliest and the delisting of equity shares is in the interest of all public shareholders. The extension is subject to the conditions, including that the company should extend full cooperation and provide all the requisite information and documents to the forensic auditor within 10 working days from the date of this order. It has to be done on a timely basis to ensure expeditious completion of the forensic audit at the earliest.

''Completion of forensic audit (primarily delayed by not providing the requisite information and documents to the forensic auditor) and the outcome of the same appears to have an impact on the interest of the public shareholders. ''Since, the process of forensic audit is in progress and incomplete, it would be in the interest of the minority public shareholders of the PDL that forensic audit is completed before the stock exchanges consider the final application for delisting,'' it said.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Cold wave conditions in Rajasthan, Mount Abu coldest at 1.5 deg Celsius

Entertainment News Roudnup: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Thai artists shoot for global audience and more

M-cap of eight of top-10 most valued companies zoom Rs 1.25 lakh cr; HDFC, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'Better than nothing'- the U.S. $900 bln COVID-19 stimulus helps but underwhelms

Repeats to additional subscribers with no changes to text By Ann Saphir and Jonnelle MarteDec 21 - The 900 billion pandemic aid package expected to win Congressional approval on Monday will deliver support to a recession-ravaged economy slo...

'It's now or never' - Britons scramble for residency in Spain and Portugal ahead of Brexit

In October, Michelle Jones and her husband Gary boarded a ferry in England for a new life in Spain. Had they left it beyond Britains period of transition out of the European Union, things would have been much more complicated.We havent got ...

Faridkot farmer cycles 400 km to reach Tikri border with poem of 'Pash'

Armed with hope and a revolutionary poem by noted Punjabi poet Pash, a farmer cycled nearly 400 km from Fardikot to the Tikri border here to join the massive protest by peasants against the new farm laws. Wearing a kurta-pyjama with a sleev...

U.S. issues additional visa restrictions on Chinese officials

The United States on Monday issued additional visa restrictions on Chinese officials believed to have engaged in alleged human rights abuses, taking further action against Beijing in the final month of U.S. President Donald Trumps term.U.S....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020