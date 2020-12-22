Left Menu
Panama to suspend entry of travelers from U.K. and South Africa

Reuters | Panama City | Updated: 22-12-2020 05:26 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 05:26 IST
Panama beginning at midnight will deny entry to travelers who have been to the United Kingdom or South Africa in the last 20 days as authorities try to prevent the spread of a new coronavirus strain, the health ministry said on Monday.

The ban is temporary and applies to passengers entering by air, land or sea, the ministry said in a government publication. It did not specify a date for the measures to conclude.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

