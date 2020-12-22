Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks slip as new COVID-19 strain darkens recovery prospects

Asian shares slipped on Tuesday, extending a pullback from multi-year highs hit last week on renewed fears a highly infectious new strain of COVID-19 that shut down much of Britain could lead to a slower global economic recovery. Australian S&P/ASX 200 widened losses to be down 0.67%.

Reuters | Updated: 22-12-2020 07:21 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 07:21 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks slip as new COVID-19 strain darkens recovery prospects

Asian shares slipped on Tuesday, extending a pullback from multi-year highs hit last week on renewed fears a highly infectious new strain of COVID-19 that shut down much of Britain could lead to a slower global economic recovery.

Australian S&P/ASX 200 widened losses to be down 0.67%. Japan's Nikkei 225 slipped 0.85%. MSCI's gauge of Asia Pacific stocks outside Japan fell 0.21%. China's benchmark CSI300 Index and Hang Seng Index both opened down 0.2%.

"An escalation of European COVID-19 restrictions in response to fears around a new variant, which is supposed to be faster spreading, should, and did, of course, elicit a negative reaction from prices via the near-term global growth impact," said Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi. "Illiquid conditions will persist through year-end, but dips like this could present more of an opportunity to fade than anything else," he said.

Countries across the globe shut their borders to Britain on Monday due to fears about a new strain of coronavirus, said to be up to 70% more transmissible than the original, causing travel chaos and raising the prospect of food shortages days before Britain is set to leave the European Union. The discovery of the new strain, just months before vaccines are expected to be widely available, renewed fears about the virus, which killed about 1.7 million people worldwide. As a result European shares fell on Monday in their worst session in almost two months.

Oil prices dropped on expectations of lower demand, with U.S. crude recently down 0.33% at $47.81 per barrel, while Brent was 0.2% lower at $50.81. U.S. stocks pared much of their early losses during a volatile session on Monday on hopes a long-anticipated stimulus package agreed to by congressional leaders will help spur a stronger recovery.

The S&P 500 ended the day down 0.39% at 3,694.92. Volatility in U.S. equities jumped in thin holiday trading. The Cboe Volatility Index, known as Wall Street's "fear gauge," notched its largest one-day gain since late October, even though it finished well off its session high.

Spot gold rose 0.3% to $1,881.7 per ounce, with the safe-haven asset hitting a one-month high earlier in the session.

TRENDING

Maharashtra govt announces night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in state's municipal corporation areas from Dec 22 to Jan 5: Official.

One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

Singapore gets first batch of COVID-19 vaccines - DHL

FEATURE-Price of marriage pushes land out of reach in Sri Lanka

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'Great Conjunction': Earthlings treated to rare alignment of Jupiter and Saturn

The evening sky over the Northern Hemisphere treated stargazers to a once-in-a-lifetime illusion on Monday as the solar systems two biggest planets appeared to meet in a celestial alignment that astronomers call the Great Conjunction. The r...

Former Japan PM Abe questioned Monday by prosecutors, NHK says

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe submitted to voluntary questioning by Tokyo prosecutors on Monday in a case against his secretary over unreported political funds, public broadcaster NHK reported on Tuesday, citing unidentified sou...

House passes USD 900 billion COVID relief, catchall measure

The House easily passed a USD 900 billion pandemic relief package Monday night that would finally deliver long-sought cash to businesses and individuals and resources to vaccinate a nation confronting a frightening surge in COVID-19 cases a...

Afghan officials: Local journalist killed in Ghazni province

A prominent local journalist was shot dead by unknown assailants in Afghanistans central Ghazni province on Monday the fourth to be killed in the war-ravaged nation in just two months. Afghanistan is considered one of the worlds most dange...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020