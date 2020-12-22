Left Menu
Expressing concern over the pandemics impact on economies across the world, Goel said lockdowns across geographies have resulted in massive supply chain disruptions and has made many countries rethink on overdependence on imports and the need for being self-sufficient.The Secretary said that while BHEL has already been leading the movement for Make in India, BHEL Samvaad, is a welcome move for initiating discussions with MSMEs and the local industry with an intent to getting imported items manufactured in India.

BHEL extends support to indigenous suppliers to develop self-reliance in manufacturing
State-run engineering firm BHEL on Tuesday said it is interested in indigenisation of more than 300 items across nine categories with an intent to getting imported items manufactured in India. BHEL has been spearheading the Make in India movement with a special focus on contributing to the AatmaNirbhar Bharat Abhiyan, a BHEL statement said.

The company has taken the lead in reaching out to local industry including MSME (Micro, Small & Medium) vendors as potential partners, it added. ''BHEL is interested in indigenisation of more than 300 items across 9 categories, currently imported by our 16 manufacturing units, valued at over Rs 3,000 crore per annum, and the company is looking forward to their active participation for mutual growth,'' BHEL Chairman and Managing Director Nalin Shinghal said.

The company is also organising a series of interactive workshops, titled 'BHEL Samvaad', aimed at fostering better utilisation of assets for development of technologies and products, under the guidance of the Department of Heavy Industry (DHI). The first in the series of online workshops on collaborative manufacturing, conducted On Tuesday, saw a cross-section of Indian Industries, Industrial houses and MSMEs coming together to dwell upon the next steps for increased cooperation in indigenous manufacturing.

Chaired Arun Goel, Secretary Heavy Industries, the workshop was attended by more than 80 participants, comprising senior representatives of Industry Chambers like CII, IEEMA, FICCI, PHDCCI, ASSOCHAM, etc., BHEL's vendors, other MSMEs, and other leading industries. Expressing concern over the pandemic's impact on economies across the world, Goel said lockdowns across geographies have resulted in massive supply chain disruptions and has made many countries rethink on overdependence on imports and the need for being self-sufficient.

The Secretary said that while BHEL has already been leading the movement for Make in India, 'BHEL Samvaad', is a welcome move for initiating discussions with MSMEs and the local industry with an intent to getting imported items manufactured in India. During his address he emphasized over the need of Indian vendors (public and private) to join hands to address the market with indigenous technology at competitive rates and world-class quality.

The event which was telecasted live on BHEL's official Facebook page and YouTube channel had more than 1,500 participants. PTI KKS DRR DRR.

