Left Menu
Development News Edition

Par panel suggests Franchise Protection Act for auto dealers: FADA

A parliamentary panel headed by Rajya Sabha MP K Keshava Rao has recommended that the government should enact the Franchise Protection Act for automobile dealers in the country, industry body FADA said on Friday.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-12-2020 15:11 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 15:09 IST
Par panel suggests Franchise Protection Act for auto dealers: FADA
Representative Picture Image Credit: Pixabay

A parliamentary panel headed by Rajya Sabha MP K Keshava Rao has recommended that the government should enact the Franchise Protection Act for automobile dealers in the country, industry body FADA said on Friday. It said that a ''fair competition Franchise Act'' will not only be a win-win for both the auto original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and dealers, but will also be beneficial to customers in the long run, it said. First introduced by the US in the 1980s, many developed countries such as Mexico, Brazil, Russia, China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Japan, Italy and Sweden have such rules in place to protect the franchisees, it said.

The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), which represents around 15,000 auto dealers across the country, in September advocated for the enactment of such a law in the country, after American cult bike manufacturer Harley Davidson announced its exit from India. ''Parliamentary standing committee (PSC) headed by K Keshava Rao has recommended that the government should come out with Franchise Protection Act for auto dealers. ''This recommendation was part of suggestions made by the standing committee in its Report Number 303 titled 'Downturn in Automobile Sector-Its Impact and Measures for Revival','' FADA said in a statement. In its report submitted to Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu last week, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Commerce said that in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdowns, the automotive industry suffered a loss of Rs 2,300 crore per day, and an estimated job loss in the sector was about 3.45 lakh.

It has also suggested a slew of measures for attracting investment in the automotive sector in the country, including overhauling of prevalent land and labour laws. ''I am grateful to the standing committee and specially the chairman, K Keshava Rao, for strongly recommending the Franchise Protection Act for auto dealers,'' said FADA President Vinkesh Gulati.

He added that the absence of such a law leads to a tussle in managing dealership operations in various ways, short-terms agreements and non-existence of a clearly defined exit policy. There are various examples where auto manufacturers suddenly announced their exit from India, leaving auto dealers high and dry with their investments going down the drain, he said.

Citing the examples of General Motors India, Man Trucks (a VW Group Company), UM Lohia and Harley Davidson India, the FADA president said franchise laws will actually level the playing field for both large automakers and local dealers. Currently, almost all auto dealerships are privately owned proprietorship or family-owned businesses, he added.

Large automobile manufacturers are some of the biggest corporations in India and overseas, the automobile dealers' body said. Because of the disparity in size and power between individual dealers and manufacturers, the government needs to accept the standing committee's recommendations and bring in the Franchise Protection Act to level the playing field between auto OEMs and dealers, it added.

TRENDING

Maharashtra govt announces night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in state's municipal corporation areas from Dec 22 to Jan 5: Official.

One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

Singapore gets first batch of COVID-19 vaccines - DHL

EXCLUSIVE-Apple targets car production by 2024 and eyes "next level" battery technology - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Australian regulator delays decision on Google-Fitbit merger

Australias competition regulator on Tuesday delayed for three months its decision on Googles plan to buy fitness gadget maker Fitbit for 2.1 billion despite the European Union giving conditional approval to the deal. The European Union regu...

Suresh Raina, Sussanne Khan held in raid at Mumbai club

Thirty four persons including cricketer Suresh Raina and Bollywood celebrity Sussanne Khan were arrested after a raid at a posh club near the Mumbai airport on Tuesday for violating social distancing norms, police said. Those arrested in th...

Sterling back to $1.33 but remains under pressure amid virus mutation, Brexit

Sterling fell on Tuesday as Britain remained stuck in COVID-19 isolation due to a new coronavirus strain, although it recovered from a 10-day low as hopes of progress in Brexit talks helped to take some pressure off.With days to the end of ...

Samsung unveils 'AirDresser' in India for Rs 1.10 lakh

South Korean tech giant Samsung on Tuesday introduced its advanced smart clothing care solution AirDresser in India for Rs 1.10 lakh, which will help users steam their clothes to remove dust, pollutants and germs. The launch comes at a time...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020