Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sensex rebounds 453 pts; IT stocks shine

Equity benchmark Sensex rebounded 453 points on Tuesday, tracking strong recovery in IT and banking stocks amid encouraging cues from European markets. Investors once again started focusing on safe counters which are considered to be resilient from pandemic and IT, pharma, telecom, FMCG and chemicals were in focus, he noted.While concerns of new strain of coronavirus do not augur well for the markets globally, India still looks to be better placed compared to others.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-12-2020 15:57 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 15:57 IST
Sensex rebounds 453 pts; IT stocks shine

Equity benchmark Sensex rebounded 453 points on Tuesday, tracking strong recovery in IT and banking stocks amid encouraging cues from European markets. After gyrating 968 points in a volatile session, the 30-share BSE index ended 452.73 points or 0.99 per cent higher at 46,006.69. On similar lines, the broader NSE Nifty climbed 137.90 points or 1.03 per cent to 13,466.30.

HCL Tech was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rallying around 5 per cent, followed by Tech Mahindra, Infosys, PowerGrid, Sun Pharma, L&T and Nestle India. On the other hand, Kotak Bank, HDFC, Bajaj Finance and IndusInd Bank were among the laggards.

Domestic equities recovered sharply from the day's low in a volatile trading day mainly aided by strong buying in IT stocks, said Binod Modi, Head-Strategy at Reliance Securities. Investors once again started focusing on safe counters which are considered to be resilient from pandemic and IT, pharma, telecom, FMCG and chemicals were in focus, he noted.

''While concerns of new strain of coronavirus do not augur well for the markets globally, India still looks to be better placed compared to others. However, markets are likely to remain volatile in coming days until clarity emerges about new virus strains and efficacy of ongoing vaccinations,'' he asserted. European markets witnessed sharp recovery after German pharmaceutical company BioNTech said it was confident that its coronavirus vaccine would work against the new UK variant. The variant, detected mainly in London and the southeast of England in recent weeks, has sparked concern worldwide because of signs that it may spread more easily. While there is no indication it causes more serious illness, numerous countries in Europe and beyond have restricted travel from the UK as a result.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Seoul, Hong Kong and Tokyo ended in the red. Meanwhile, the global oil benchmark Brent crude futures slipped 1.67 per cent to USD 50.06 per barrel.

TRENDING

Maharashtra govt announces night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in state's municipal corporation areas from Dec 22 to Jan 5: Official.

One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

Singapore gets first batch of COVID-19 vaccines - DHL

EXCLUSIVE-Apple targets car production by 2024 and eyes "next level" battery technology - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Deaths, morbidity from air pollution led to loss of 1.4% of GDP in 2019, says scientific paper

The economic loss due to premature deaths and morbidity from air pollution was Rs 2.6 crore or 1.4 per cent of the GDP in India in 2019, according to a new scientific paper. It also said that 1.7 million deaths 18 per cent of the total deat...

Active Covid-19 cases slumps below 3 lakh; lowest in 163 days: Health Ministry

In a significant milestone in the fight against Covid-19, the total number of active coronavirus in the country has slumped down to less than 3 lakh after over five-and-a-half months and the recovery rate stands over 95 per cent, said Union...

Markets regain footing on firm European cues; IT stocks hog limelight

The Sensex made an emphatic comeback on Tuesday following the previous sessions massive selloff, as European markets reversed losses amid expectations that the COVID-19 vaccines will be effective against a new virus strain in the UK. IT sto...

Biryani tops India's lockdown food choice in 2020: Report

The coronavirus pandemic might have discouraged foodies from dining out, but it did not come in the way of them ordering in their favorite food - biryani, according to a new report by food aggregator Swiggy. In its fifth annual stateatstics...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020