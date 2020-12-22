Zuper Hotel Solutions Ties up with Shambhalah Luxury Resort to Offer Unique Glamping Experiences

Zuper Hotel Solutions, a fast-growing hotel sales and marketing solutions company has tied up with Shambhalah Resort, a boutique luxury property to offer unique glamorous camping experiences to guests. Zuper will market the hotel's premium offering to vacation seekers who love luxury with a bit of adventure. Guests at Shambhalah can expect to be pampered with personalized night safari tours into the forests led by expert guides, nature trails, one-on-one dedicated yoga sessions, spa and concierge services. With Shambhalah, Zuper is looking at strengthening its position firmly in the luxury hospitality marketing segment. Shambhalah is now the eighth luxury property in Zuper's growing list of property marketing partnerships. Apart from Shambhalah, Zuper is also the official marketing partner and a one-stop solution for several popular properties like O-Hotels Pune & Goa, Seashell Beach Suite & Villas Goa, Oxford Golf Resort Pune, The Forest Club Karjat, Tropical Retreat, and One Lonavla.

Zuper will manage all marketing, promotion, and sales for Shambhalah. The company intends to promote Shambhalah as a weekend getaway destination and as a Christmas and New Year's Eve venue for holiday seekers. The company aims to indulge guests by customizing celebrations and offering to host private events for niche groups at the property. Zuper also plans to introduce the property to corporate clients as an off-site work venue and for meetings and events. Speaking of the tie-up, Akaal Manchanda, Director of Operations, Zuper, said, "Glamour camping or glamping is for people seeking to cherish the outdoors without compromising on creature comforts. Shambhalah has everything to complete a good glamping experience."

Shambhalah is located at Mahabaleshwar, Maharashtra's tallest hill station, and is perched at the edge of a cliff 1350m above sea level. This resort is just 5 hours away from Mumbai and 3 hours from Pune. The spectacular location and its view of the lush valley is the highlight of this newly opened property. The boutique hotel has just 9 rooms across 3 categories: luxury pavilions, cottages, and a villa. Shambhalah offers luxurious and rustic accommodation overlooking the beautiful Mahabaleshwar valley. All the room categories at the resort have a private deck for the guests to enjoy the amazing views of the Sahyadri mountain range. The exotic villa comes with a private plunge pool. The multi-cuisine restaurant at the resort is also rustically designed to offer an old-world charm.

Managed by Zuper, prices at Shambhalah Mahabaleshwar start at Rs. 10,000 per night for a luxury pavilion for two people, going up to Rs. 42,000 per night for the villa. Zuper Hotel Solutions is a full-service brand strategy and solutions firm dedicated to the hospitality sector in India. The company was founded in 2016 by a young and dynamic first-gen entrepreneur, Akaal Manchanda. The company offers a comprehensive suite of services to the hospitality sector which includes new-market feasibility advisory, sales revenue and reservation support, brand management, and marketing support.

