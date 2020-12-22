Left Menu
Nivea introduces own sales portal

Leading skincare brand Nivea India on Tuesday introduced its sales portal, extending its presence further into the e-commerce segment. The website, which offers skin care and personal care products from Nivea, would serve customers across India, the company said in a statement.The portal will be in addition to Niveas presence in the fast-growing e-commerce segment through its several channel partners, it added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2020 17:21 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 17:21 IST
Nivea introduces own sales portal

The portal will be in addition to Nivea's presence in the fast-growing e-commerce segment through its several channel partners, it added.

The portal will be in addition to Nivea's presence in the fast-growing e-commerce segment through its several channel partners, it added. Nivea India Marketing Director Sachin Killawala said, ''This website is also in the continuation of our larger digitalisation objective of our entire business, including our e-commerce and omni channel sales, supply chain forecasting, ready-to-ship packaging development and digital quality mapping.'' This year, the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) industry has witnessed a significant shift in consumer behaviour with the rapid adoption of online shopping due to lockdown restrictions and safety concerns.

Several manufactures are reaching customer directly and delivering their products at doorsteps. Earlier, Nivea has partnered food delivery platforms like Zomato, Swiggy and e-pharma portals like Pharmeasy to accelerate its e-commerce presence. Nivea is owned by German multinational company Beiersdorf AG, which is a leader in skincare products. Besides Nivea, it also has brands such as Eucerin, Hansaplast/Elastoplast, and La Prairie in its portfolio.

