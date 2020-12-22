Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bharat Biotech, Ocugen to co-develop Covaxin for US market

As per the letter of intent LOI, Ocugen will have US rights to the vaccine candidate and, in collaboration with Bharat Biotech, will be responsible for clinical development, registration, and commercialisation for the US market. The companies in a joint statement said they have begun collaborating and will finalise details of the definitive agreement in the next few weeks.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2020 19:32 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 19:31 IST
Bharat Biotech, Ocugen to co-develop Covaxin for US market
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Bharat Biotech and US-based biopharmaceutical firm Ocugen Inc on Tuesday said they have signed a binding letter of intent to co-develop the Indian firm's COVID-19 vaccine candidate Covaxin for the US market. As per the letter of intent (LOI), ''Ocugen will have US rights to the vaccine candidate and, in collaboration with Bharat Biotech, will be responsible for clinical development, registration, and commercialization for the US market.'' The companies in a joint statement said they have begun collaborating and will finalize details of the definitive agreement in the next few weeks. The collaboration leverages Ocugen's vaccine expertise, and its R&D and regulatory capabilities in the US, the statement added. ''We are delighted to collaborate with Bharat Biotech to potentially bring Covaxin to the US market. In the face of the coronavirus pandemic, it is incumbent upon all of us to find solutions that have the potential to save lives and restore normalcy to our day-to-day activities,'' Ocugen Chairman, CEO and co-founder Shankar Musunuri said. ''We have been very pleased with the safety and immunogenicity demonstrated by the Phase 1 and Phase 2 trials of Covaxi and are encouraged with the progress of the Phase 3 trials in India,'' he added. In preparation for the development of Covaxin in the US, Ocugen has assembled a Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board featuring leading academic and industry experts to evaluate the clinical and regulatory path to approval in the US market, the statement said. ''The development and clinical evaluation of Covaxin marks a significant milestone for vaccinology in India. Covaxin has garnered interest from several countries worldwide for supplies and introduction and we are excited to collaborate with Ocugen to bring it to the US market,'' Bharat Biotech Chairman and MD Krishna Ella said.

TRENDING

Maharashtra govt announces night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in state's municipal corporation areas from Dec 22 to Jan 5: Official.

One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

Singapore gets first batch of COVID-19 vaccines - DHL

EXCLUSIVE-Apple targets car production by 2024 and eyes "next level" battery technology - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Six passengers on London-Delhi flight test positive for COVID-19

Six passengers travelling on Air Indias London-Delhi flight tested positive for COVID-19 on arrival, a senior government official said on Tuesday. The flight landed around 11.30 pm on Monday.Five passengers were found COVID-positive at the ...

EU is giving a "final push" to reach Brexit deal - Barnier

The European Union is giving a final push to reach a potential deal on future trading ties between the bloc and Britain, EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said on Tuesday.We are really in a crucial moment. We are giving it a final p...

Need to focus on parcel business growth for benefit of small traders, businessmen: Rly Minister

The Railways needs to focus on the growth of its parcel business which is important for small traders and businessmen, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said on TuesdayImmediate steps shall be taken to increase the production of LHB parcel vans...

Will ensure TN Assembly polls to be influence & inducement

A strict surveillance will be in place and comprehensive preparation carried out to make Tamil Nadu Assembly election influence and inducement free while following COVID-19 safety protocol, the Election Commission of India said on Tuesday. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020