Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump signs stopgap funding bill; Congress awaits his approval of $892 bln COVID aid

President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed a stopgap measure to fund U.S. agencies for another week while Congress passed a massive COVID-19 aid and government funding package overnight aimed at bolstering the nation's pandemic response and its battered economy. The package includes $892 billion for coronavirus relief plus federal government funding to also avert a government shutdown - together worth about $2.3 trillion in spending for the rest of the fiscal year that ends next Sept.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-12-2020 20:32 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 20:28 IST
Trump signs stopgap funding bill; Congress awaits his approval of $892 bln COVID aid
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed a stopgap measure to fund U.S. agencies for another week while Congress passed a massive COVID-19 aid and government funding package overnight aimed at bolstering the nation's pandemic response and its battered economy.

The package includes $892 billion for coronavirus relief plus federal government funding to also avert a government shutdown - together worth about $2.3 trillion in spending for the rest of the fiscal year that ends next Sept. 30 - and is awaiting Trump's approval to become law. In the meantime, U.S. lawmakers moved to fund federal agencies through Dec. 28 to prevent a lapse in government operations. Trump signed the stopgap funding bill into law on Tuesday, the White House said.

The COVID-19 provisions aim to throw a lifeline to the U.S. economy after months of inaction as the novel coronavirus outbreak continues to swell nationwide, with more than 214,000 people infected every day. So far, more than 319,000 Americans have died. The wide-ranging bill includes $600 payments to most Americans and additional money to the millions of people thrown out of work during the COVID-19 pandemic, just as earlier benefits expire on Saturday.

Still, various advocacy groups and others said that while the new round of aid was welcomed, it was far from enough to help Americans who have been struggling for months and comes too late for many. They called on President-elect Joe Biden to do more once he takes office on Jan. 20. As part of a compromise, lawmakers left out additional Democratic-backed funds for states and cities as well as Republican-backed corporate liability protections. It also excluded COVID-19 related paid leave, among other provisions.

"It's good news that relief is on the way for American families, small businesses, and the unemployed. But it is simply not good enough," U.S. Conference of Mayors President and Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said in a statement. U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has said $600 direct payment checks could be sent to people as soon as next week.

TRENDING

Maharashtra govt announces night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in state's municipal corporation areas from Dec 22 to Jan 5: Official.

One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

Singapore gets first batch of COVID-19 vaccines - DHL

EXCLUSIVE-Apple targets car production by 2024 and eyes "next level" battery technology - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Illegal coal mining: CBI raids five locations in Kolkata

The CBI on Tuesday conducted searches at five locations in the city, as part of an ongoing investigation into illegal coal mining, a spokesperson of the agency said on Tuesday. Among the five premises was a residence of a businessman, who i...

53 per cent polling in Arunachal municipal & panchayat polls

An estimated 53 per cent of the total 4,89,423 voters exercised their franchise for Municipal and Panchayat polls in Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday, a senior official at the State Election Commission SEC said. The polling which began at 7 am ...

WHO members to meet on Wednesday on new virus variant

The World Health Organization WHO has called a meeting of members for Wednesday to discuss strategies to counter a new, more infectious variant of the coronavirus that has emerged in Britain.A spokeswoman said the meeting was designed to he...

Tech startup Digiboxx plans to hire 5,000 engineers in three years

Online file storage and sharing services startup Digiboxx on Tuesday said it is looking to hire 5,000 engineers in the next three years. The Indian startup is also aiming to have 10 million users in the next three years. We are planning to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020