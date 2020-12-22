Left Menu
Ethiopia's cabinet endorses establishment of a stock market - PM Abiy

Ethiopia's cabinet on Tuesday endorsed the establishment of a stock market, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed tweeted. The finance ministry said in June it had drafted a bill to create a stock market authority. Ethiopia is Africa's second-most populous nation and its economy has in the past decade been one of the world's fastest-growing, due mainly to heavy state spending on infrastructure.

Reuters | Addis Ababa | Updated: 22-12-2020 22:39 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 22:34 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@AbiyAhmedAli)

Ethiopia's cabinet on Tuesday endorsed the establishment of a stock market, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed tweeted.

The finance ministry said in June it had drafted a bill to create a stock market authority. It was not immediately clear if this was the bill passed on Tuesday. Abiy's office tweeted a statement saying that a capital market would ease Ethiopia's dependency on foreign finance.

Since Abiy took office in 2018, the government has slowly begun introducing economic reforms, including preparing to open state-controlled sectors such as telecommunications to foreign investors. Ethiopia is Africa's second-most populous nation and its economy has in the past decade been one of the world's fastest-growing, due mainly to heavy state spending on infrastructure.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

