Australia's goods trade surplus hits 2-year lows on China trade tensions

Australia's trade surplus for goods fell to a two-year low in November hit by a slump in exports to top trading partner China, which imposed a number of restrictions in an escalating trade dispute. Preliminary data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) on Wednesday showed goods trade surplus slipped to A$1.9 billion ($1.43 billion) in November from A$4.7 billion in October.

Reuters | Updated: 23-12-2020 10:56 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 10:47 IST
Representative Picture Image Credit: Pixabay

Australia's trade surplus for goods fell to a two-year low in November hit by a slump in exports to top trading partner China, which imposed a number of restrictions in an escalating trade dispute.

Preliminary data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) on Wednesday showed goods trade surplus slipped to A$1.9 billion ($1.43 billion) in November from A$4.7 billion in October. This is the first time since November 2018 that the goods trade surplus has dropped below the A$2 billion mark.

The drop was led by a A$1.2 billion, or 10%, decrease in exports to China combined with an A$889 million, or 11%, increase in imports from the Asian heavyweight, the ABS said. China has put a stop on Australian coal while imposing hefty tariffs on a range of farm products including barley, beef, lobsters and wine, angered by Australia's calls for a global inquiry into the origins of the coronavirus

Preliminary trade data does not include services. The ABS will release the final trade estimate for November on Jan. 7.

