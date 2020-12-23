Left Menu
Amazon's new Carencro facility to create over 500 full-time jobs

Currently, Amazon operates three delivery stations and seven Whole Foods Market locations in Louisiana. The new one-million-square-foot fulfillment center will see Amazon associates picking, packing, and shipping bulky or larger-sized customer items such as patio furniture, outdoor equipment, or rugs.

23-12-2020
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Amazon on Tuesday revealed plans to open its first fulfillment center in Carencro, Louisiana. Anticipated to launch in 2021, the new facility will create more than 500 new, full-time jobs for the local population.

"We are thrilled to be opening our first fulfillment center in the great state of Louisiana. We are grateful for the strong support we've received from local and state leaders as we expand our footprint in Louisiana," said Alicia Boler Davis, Vice President of Global Customer Fulfillment at Amazon.

The e-commerce giant has invested more than USD250 million in Louisiana including infrastructure and compensation to employees in the state from 2010-2019, contributing to an additional more than USD220 million into the state's economy over that same time period.

Amazon's full-time employees get a minimum starting wage of USD 15 per hour along with comprehensive benefits and access to innovative programs like Career Choice where the company will pay up to 95 percent of tuition for courses related to in-demand fields, regardless of whether the skills are relevant to a career at Amazon.

"This one-million-square-foot fulfillment center will not only prove to be a tremendous asset for all of Louisiana, but the project also will result in more than 500 new, full-time jobs in Acadiana and surrounding regions. I am proud to welcome this new Amazon fulfillment center to Louisiana, and I look forward to their continued investment in our great state," said Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards.

