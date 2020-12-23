Forevermark Unveils Two Exclusive Solitaire Rings from Upcoming Signature Icon Collection

Buy an iconic solitaire ring between Dec 23, 2020-Jan 24, 2021 and take home a Forevermark diamond with your purchase Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India For all brides and grooms to-be, there is nothing more romantic in the run-up to their wedding than the glint of a sparkling diamond solitaire ring that tells the world their iconic love story. To give couples a chance to seal this once-in-a-lifetime promise of a lifelong commitment this wedding season, Forevermark has especially unveiled two exclusive solitaire rings from its signature Icon Collection that will launch in 2021. These rings will be exclusively available at the retail outlets of eight Forevermark Jewellers in Mumbai. Customers who buy any of these two iconic solitaire pieces between December 23, 2020 and January 24, 2021, can take home a Forevermark diamond gifted by the brand with each purchase. Customers who purchase these rings during the stipulated period will be proud owners of an exclusive piece of iconic jewelry from a yet-to-be released elite and much-anticipated collection.

"We wanted to do something really special this wedding season and so we made these rings from our much-awaited Icon Collection to go live in 2021, exclusively available for a short span of time. Couples will want to buy these timeless, versatile, and contemporary solitaire rings that showcase exquisite craftsmanship because the rings will tell the world their unique love story. To make things convenient and quick, our customers can virtually try-on and pick their favorite rings before they visit the store for a final booking thereby cutting down time spent at the store," said Sachin Jain, Managing Director, De Beers India. Each of these timeless and elegant ring designs are available in three carat sizes — 0.25, 0.50 and 1 carat and are crafted with beautiful, rare and responsibly sourced diamonds and set in 18K rose, yellow and white gold.

These distinctive statement rings are aptly named after the globally recognized Forevermark icon, which was originally designed to capture the romance and brilliance of a starry South African night sky, combined with the outline of a diamond; two everlasting symbols of forever. Forevermark has gone one step further to make the iconic proposal even more memorable for the couple with a personalized named jewelry box to store your beautiful jewellery. Each ring will come with a Forevermark Grading Report from the De Beers institute of Diamonds. Forevermark diamonds are hand-selected for its beauty and rarity; each is genuine, untreated, and natural; each diamond has a unique inscription number and identification card bearing the assurance of it being rare and responsibly sourced. Less than 1% of the world's natural diamonds are worthy of this inscription which is a promise that the diamond has been carefully selected to meet Forevermark's standards of quality and integrity.

Available at: Om jewellers - Ground Floor, Shangrila Apartments, Lokmanya Tilak Rd, near Borivali Station, Borivali West, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400092. Or call at 86579 90236 Anmol jewellers - Shop No. 2, Kakad Palace, Turner Rd, Bandra West, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400050. Or call at 98205 00476 Kundan - G3-G7 Center Square,near Ramjharukha Apts, S.V Rd, Andheri West,Mumbai 400058. Or call at 96198 94940 Joyalukkas, Mulund - 360, Degree Business Park, LBS Marg, Mulund West, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400080. Or call at 022 21647100 Joyalukkas, Andheri - Landmark Building, Ground, New Link Rd, Andheri West, Andheri, Maharashtra 400053. Or call at 022 68195800 Joyalukkas, Vashi - Platinum Technopark, Behind Raghuleela Mall, Bhagwan Mahaveer Rd, Sector 30A, Vashi, Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra 400705. Or call at 022 2781 3500 Malabar Gold - Landmark Building, G1 Link Road, Andheri West, Mumbai- 400053. Or call at 022 2674 1916 Waman Hari Pethe - Cosmos Court, S.V. Road, Opp IOC Petrol Pump, Vile Parle (w) Mumbai – 400056. Or call at 70456 69729 TDF - Satra Plaza, Next to Mercedes Showroom, Sec- 19 D, Palm Beach Road, Navi Mumbai 400703. Or call at 9920764212 Goldsmith - Dharam Palace, 9, N S Patkar Marg, Gamdevi, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400007. Or call at 97733 96529 For further details, visit Forevermark.com. Notes to Editors: About FOREVERMARK Every Forevermark diamond undergoes a journey of rigorous selection. Our unique inscription is an assurance that every Forevermark diamond meets the exceptional standards of beauty, rarity and is responsibly sourced.

FOREVERMARK DIAMONDS BEYOND the 4Cs Every Forevermark diamond is a natural, unique and a precious gift of nature. Forevermark goes beyond the standard 4Cs to select diamonds that are genuine and untreated. Forevermark diamonds are cut and polished by master craftsmen to reveal their ultimate beauty and natural brilliance. FOREVERMARK DIAMONDS ARE RARE Less than one per cent of the world's natural diamonds are eligible to be inscribed as Forevermark.

FOREVERMARK DIAMONDS ARE RESPONSIBLY SOURCED Each Forevermark diamond is responsibly sourced and embodies our principles of integrity, striving to create opportunities for women and our dedication to protection of the natural world. The inscription is an assurance of the physical integrity of our diamonds throughout their journey, as well as the conscientious integrity with which we run our business. FOREVERMARK INSCRIPTION & GRADING Each Forevermark diamond is inscribed with an icon and individual number as an assurance that it has met Forevermark's standards of beauty and rarity and that it is responsibly sourced. The Forevermark inscription is placed on the table facet of a Forevermark diamond. Invisible to the naked eye, the inscription is 1/5000th of a human hair and can only be seen using a special Forevermark viewer available at Authorized Forevermark Jewellers. Authorized Forevermark Jewellers are able to supply a Forevermark Diamond Grading Report to their customers providing an accurate blueprint of the qualities - cut, colour, clarity and caratage - of each Forevermark diamond. Forevermark is the diamond brand from De Beers Group and benefits from over 130 years of diamond expertise. Forevermark diamonds are carefully selected and come from sources committed to high standards; they are beautifully crafted by a select group of Diamantaires and exclusively available from select Authorised Forevermark Jewellers. For more information and to find your nearest Authorised Forevermark Jeweller go to www.forevermark.com To View the Image Click on the Link Below: Icon Collection Rings - Forevermark