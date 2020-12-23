Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mumbai Police step up vigil as night curfew comes into force

In neighbouring Thane and Navi Mumbai also, the police are ensuring strict implementation of the night curfew order to check the spread of the COVID-19, he added.The police on Tuesday raided a posh club near the Mumbai airport, where 34 people, including some celebrities, were caught for allegedly violating COVID-19 prevention norms.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-12-2020 11:34 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 11:27 IST
Mumbai Police step up vigil as night curfew comes into force
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Increased patrolling by police, heightened vigilance and curbs on timings of bars and pubs are back in Mumbai as it has come under fresh restrictions to check the spread of COVID-19 amid concerns over detection of a new variant of the virus. Police have been conducting marches and going around streets requesting people to stay indoors as the night curfew from 11 pm to 6 pm came into force from Tuesday, a police official said on Wednesday.

Those involved in emergency, medical and essential services are exempted from the government order. Increased police patrolling was seen near the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Haji Ali areas of south Mumbai in the wee hours of Wednesday.

Police personnel were also seen conducting a march in Dindoshi area here. They were seen conducting checks in suburban Goregaon and Malad and asking people, who were out on streets, to go to their homes and adhere to the government's order.

The police have been requesting hotels, bars, pubs and other commercial establishments to keep their premises shut after 11 pm, the official said. In suburban Kandivali, police personnel were seen walking on streets and informing citizens about the night curfew. They also warned of action under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code on assembly of five or more persons.

The police have heightened checking of vehicles during nakabandi (road blockade) at night and are ensuring no unnecessary movement of more than five persons in any area, the official said. In neighbouring Thane and Navi Mumbai also, the police are ensuring strict implementation of the night curfew order to check the spread of the COVID-19, he added.

The police on Tuesday raided a posh club near the Mumbai airport, where 34 people, including some celebrities, were caught for allegedly violating COVID-19 prevention norms. After the raid, the city police had tweeted: ''Party (Nahin) Chalegi Till Six In The Morning! A raid was conducted at a nightclub in Andheri at around 3 am, for flouting COVID prevention norms. Action has been initiated against 34 people, out of which 19 were from Delhi & Punjab, including some celebrities #NewNormal.'' Amid growing concerns over a new COVID-19 variant detected in the UK, the Maharashtra government has declared night curfew in municipal corporation areas from December 22 to January 5 as a precautionary step.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1000 title revealed, release isn’t possible in Dec 2020

Digital Transformation Trends That Will Dominate Software Businesses in 2021

Zero-touch enrollment now available on Lenovo Chrome OS devices

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 22

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Empty stores and offices: how Sweden aims to plug housing gap

Sweden may have too many shops and offices after the pandemic. It doesnt have enough homes. It spies an opportunity.A seismic shift towards online shopping and working from home has been painful for many businesses, but has given the Nordic...

Preparations underway at COVID-19 vaccine storage centre in Patna

Preparations are underway at vaccine storage centre in Patnas Nalanda Medical College and Hospital to handle and store COVID-19 vaccines. Around 35 lakh vials can be stored at the centre. This is a large storage centre. The vaccine when arr...

FEATURE-With schools shut by pandemic, solar radios keep Kenyan children learning

Deep in Tana River County, in southeastern Kenya, a group of pupils formed a circle around their teacher, jotting down notes as they listened to a Swahili diction lesson coming from the solar-powered radio sitting in their teachers lap.The ...

COVID: Christmas, New Year celebrations banned in public places in Dehradun

The district administration has banned collective celebrations like parties at hotels, bars, restaurants and other public places on Christmas, New Years Eve and New Year to stop the spread of COVID-19Any violation of the ban on these dates ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020